Kanye West Asks For 'Divorce Help' & Claims Daughter North Is On TikTok 'Against My Will'

4 February 2022, 14:58

Kanye West shared his concerns about daughter North using TikTok
Kanye West shared his concerns about daughter North using TikTok. Picture: Alamy / TikTok
Kanye West told social media fans he ‘needs to know’ what to do as daughter North is ‘on TikTok against my will’.

Kanye West has made it clear in multiple interviews he’s not happy that ex-wife Kim Kardashian is allowing their daughter North, eight, to post videos on TikTok.

After speaking out on more than one occasion, Ye seemed to reach the end of his tether on Friday when he posted a screenshot of North’s latest video on the app to Instagram.

He wrote in the caption: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”

Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter North is on TikTok
Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter North is on TikTok. Picture: Getty
Kanye claimed North is 'on TikTok against my will'
Kanye claimed North is 'on TikTok against my will'. Picture: Getty

He also tagged Kim in the post.

Ye’s comment section is filled with replies telling the rapper to talk to Kim.

It comes just a week after Kanye said in his interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee that he doesn’t approve of his oldest child using the app.

Speaking about the change in communication he’s had since his split from Kim, Ye said: “Don't have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok — or don't have her on TikTok at all — if I'm not there to approve that."

He also claimed North’s online presence ‘was done without me knowing’, which he said was “poking the bear, trying to antagonise me and create this 'crazy' narrative."

North’s account is managed by her famous mum, who often appears in the videos with her daughter.

The screenshot Ye posted on Friday is from a video North and Kim filmed of them miming along to a song.

Their account has over 5 million followers since the mother-daughter duo started it last year.

