Kim Kardashian Appears To Respond To Kanye West’s Latest Social Media Rant

14 February 2022, 12:45

Kim Kardashian seemed to respond to Kanye West's latest social media outburst
Kim Kardashian seemed to respond to Kanye West's latest social media outburst. Picture: Alamy / Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian seemed to subtly respond to ex-husband Kanye West’s latest social media ramblings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kanye West was the Number 1 trending topic on social media this weekend, overtaking the Super Bowl as he leaked a DM from ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson, crossed him out of a photo and begged Kim to reunite their family.

Kim said in a recent interview her wishes are to keep their private matters out of the spotlight, so it’s no wonder she hasn’t directly publicly addressed her ex-husband’s latest rant, but she did cryptically respond to his outburst through a simple social media caption.

Did Pete Davidson And Hilary Clinton Date? The Truth Behind Kanye West's Post

As Kanye, who has bipolar disorder, made wild accusations about Pete, including claims he dated former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, Kim seemed to ignore the drama when she uploaded a photo of herself in the gym.

Kim Kardashian captioned her gym photo: 'Chin up or the crown slips'
Kim Kardashian captioned her gym photo: 'Chin up or the crown slips'. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Wearing a blue one-piece to show off her famous figure, Kim put down the 4kg dumbbells to write on Instagram: “Chin up or the crown slips.”

“Caption!!!” One person commented.

Kanye’s outbursts come days after Kim opened up about the new chapter of her life to Vogue, revealing one of the reasons that led to their divorce was that she ‘decided to put herself first.’

Following the interview, Ye shared a number of the photos of Kim and their four kids to Instagram, writing: “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”

Kim Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson. Picture: Getty

Last month, Kanye claimed Kim didn’t tell him the address of their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party, but was later pictured at the bash – he claimed Kylie Jenner let him in after Travis Scott gave him the details.

Days later he accused Kim of putting daughter North on TikTok ‘against his will’.

Following these incidents Kim put out a statement saying: “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West split at the start of 2021
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West split at the start of 2021. Picture: Getty

She went on: “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Kim hasn’t spoken out on Kanye’s controversial social media posts since releasing the above statement on 4 February, adding that she wishes to ‘handle all matters regarding our children privately.’

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island in 2019

Love Island's Greg O'Shea Is Trolling Himself And Amber Gill

Love Island

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split and called off their engagement in 2018. But what was the reason behind their break-up?

Why Did Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Split & End Engagement?

Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

Harry Styles was spotted filming a music video in London

Harry Styles Interacts With Fans While Filming Music Video Outside Buckingham Palace

Julia Fox said she's been 'laughing' about the Kimye situation following their split

Julia Fox Throws Shade At Kanye West In Statement Addressing Split

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes have the best friendship

Shawn Mendes & Niall Horan Friendship Timeline From Duetting To Being Supportive AF

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star