Kim Kardashian Appears To Respond To Kanye West’s Latest Social Media Rant

Kim Kardashian seemed to respond to Kanye West's latest social media outburst. Picture: Alamy / Kim Kardashian/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian seemed to subtly respond to ex-husband Kanye West’s latest social media ramblings.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West was the Number 1 trending topic on social media this weekend, overtaking the Super Bowl as he leaked a DM from ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson, crossed him out of a photo and begged Kim to reunite their family.

Kim said in a recent interview her wishes are to keep their private matters out of the spotlight, so it’s no wonder she hasn’t directly publicly addressed her ex-husband’s latest rant, but she did cryptically respond to his outburst through a simple social media caption.

Did Pete Davidson And Hilary Clinton Date? The Truth Behind Kanye West's Post

As Kanye, who has bipolar disorder, made wild accusations about Pete, including claims he dated former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, Kim seemed to ignore the drama when she uploaded a photo of herself in the gym.

Kim Kardashian captioned her gym photo: 'Chin up or the crown slips'. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Wearing a blue one-piece to show off her famous figure, Kim put down the 4kg dumbbells to write on Instagram: “Chin up or the crown slips.”

“Caption!!!” One person commented.

Kanye’s outbursts come days after Kim opened up about the new chapter of her life to Vogue, revealing one of the reasons that led to their divorce was that she ‘decided to put herself first.’

Following the interview, Ye shared a number of the photos of Kim and their four kids to Instagram, writing: “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”

Kim Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson. Picture: Getty

Last month, Kanye claimed Kim didn’t tell him the address of their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party, but was later pictured at the bash – he claimed Kylie Jenner let him in after Travis Scott gave him the details.

Days later he accused Kim of putting daughter North on TikTok ‘against his will’.

Following these incidents Kim put out a statement saying: “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West split at the start of 2021. Picture: Getty

She went on: “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Kim hasn’t spoken out on Kanye’s controversial social media posts since releasing the above statement on 4 February, adding that she wishes to ‘handle all matters regarding our children privately.’

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital