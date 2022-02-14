Did Pete Davidson And Hilary Clinton Date? The Truth Behind Kanye West's Post

14 February 2022, 12:26

Did Pete Davidson date Hillary Clinton?
Did Pete Davidson date Hillary Clinton? Picture: Alamy/Getty
By Capital FM

Kanye West caused rumours to whirr that Pete Davidson is the 'ex-boyfriend' of Hillary Clinton after a series of new Instagram posts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kanye West's social media storm continued over the weekend, sharing posts commenting on his children, estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

One post in particular that turned everyone's heads was Ye's claims that Pete was the ex-boyfriend of Hillary Clinton, causing much speculation to whirr.

Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashian To Bring ‘Family Back Together’ In Response To Ex-Wife's Latest Interview

On February 13, the 44-year-old rapper shared a slew of posts directed at the Saturday Night Live star.

Kanye alluded to a relationship between Pete and Hillary because of a tattoo the actor has in the politician's likeness.

Here's the situation explained...

Kanye West has been sharing multiple passionate posts to Instagram
Kanye West has been sharing multiple passionate posts to Instagram. Picture: Getty

Did Pete Davidson and Hillary Clinton date?

In one of the 'Donda' musician's posts, he wrote alongside a picture of Pete: "Look at this d***head if Instagram is going to shut down my page for dissing Hilary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend.”

Ye continued in another caption: “Y’all seen that tattoo but if I speak up I am crazy. I told you not going to use that one no more when a garbage man goes to work he gonna smell like trash but it’s time to take the trash out of the house.”

The intense media attention surrounding Kanye's tweets led some to believe that the unlikely pair could have been romantically linked at one point, but this is not true.

However, the pair have had a few online interactions here and there, notably about Davidson's Clinton-inspired ink...

Pete Davidson has been dating Kim Kardashian since October 2021
Pete Davidson has been dating Kim Kardashian since October 2021. Picture: Alamy
Kanye West posted about Pete Davidson on Instagram
Kanye West posted about Pete Davidson on Instagram. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram

Pete Davidson's Hillary Clinton tattoo

It's well-known that Pete is a heavily-tattooed guy, one piece of ink that not a lot of people knew about was a portrait of Hillary.

He got the tattoo back in 2017 and even posted about it to Instagram at the time, he wrote: "Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero.

"Thanks for being such a bad**s and one of the strongest people in the universe."

The Former United States Secretary of State even replied to flattering ink!

Thanks, @petedavidson. This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years," she joked.

"But seriously, I’m honored. Merry Christmas my friend."

Neither Hillary or Pete have spoken out about Kanye's Instagram posts.

