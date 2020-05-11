Coronavirus: Weddings 'Being Considered' To Go Ahead As Lockdown Exit Plan Announced

11 May 2020, 11:37

Government to look into allowing weddings as UK looks toward exiting lockdown
Government to look into allowing weddings as UK looks toward exiting lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

As Boris Johnson set out the UK's staggered exit from lockdown, what does this mean for weddings, can they go ahead and when should you reschedule a wedding for?

A government minister has revealed weddings are being 'anxiously considered' to be permitted to take place after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the first details of easing the COVID-19 lockdown.

What Are The New Lockdown Rules? Boris Johnson Announces Plan To Gradually Lift Lockdown In UK

Robert Buckland, Justice Secretary, told the BBC they were looking into 'the effect of the potential changes' laid out by the Prime Minister, urging people to 'watch this space' whilst acknowledging some people's weddings had an urgency to them.

Robert Buckland said: "You'll be glad to know that we are giving anxious consideration to the issue of marriages."

"We want to help people like you, but there are also some people who... want to get married because things are happening in their life that means they might not be together for a long time."

"Therefore I'm giving a lot of anxious consideration to the effect of the potential changes here as to what we can do with regard to marriage ceremonies, so watch this space, we're working on it."

So, currently there has been no easing of lockdown rules that would permit a wedding, with guests, to go ahead, although some have taken to having virtual ceremonies in order to still get married.

Robert Buckland arrives at a Cabinet Meeting at Downing Street in London
Robert Buckland arrives at a Cabinet Meeting at Downing Street in London. Picture: Getty

His comments come after Boris Johnson's nation address saw him announce the "first, careful steps" to ease restrictions, which permits "unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise" from Wednesday and allowing members of the same household to sit in parks and play sports.

However, he's come under heavy criticism for giving unclear and even contradictory advice on what people can and cannot do, and is due to give a much more in depth outline for the UK's plan.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

More About COVID-19...

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

Coronavirus Latest

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation on Sunday evening

What Are The New Lockdown Rules? Boris Johnson Announces Plan To Gradually Lift Lockdown In UK
Kate Garraway spent her birthday without her husband as he continues to battle coronavirus

Kate Garraway Says Birthday Without Husband Derek ‘Was A Tough One’ As He Continues Coronavirus Battle In Intensive Care
Boris Johnson will be giving an update on the plans to ease the lockdown measures

When Is Boris Johnson’s Next Coronavirus Lockdown Announcement?

The NHS coronavirus tracking app will be trialled by key workers first

Coronavirus: What Is The NHS Contact-Tracing App & How Do You Get It?

Key workers will be the first to trial the new coronavirus tracking app

Key Workers Will Be First To Trial New Coronavirus Tracking App

The coronavirus pandemic is causing some people to have strange dreams

Coronavirus: Why You’re Having Vivid Dreams During Quarantine

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive
Jess Glynne picks her favourite Summertime Ball performance

WATCH: Jess Glynne Looks Back On Her Favourite Capital's Summertime Ball Performance

Jess Glynne

Exclusive
Paloma Faith spoke about how she recorded The Crooner Sessions

WATCH: Paloma Faith Explains The Difficulty Of Filming The Crooner Sessions With Gary Barlow
Exclusive
Colonel Tom Moore thanked The Weeknd for supporting his single

WATCH: Colonel Tom Moore Thanks "Great" The Weeknd For Supporting His Song

The Weeknd

Exclusive
Francesca Farago is considering marrying Harry Jowsey via video call

WATCH: Too Hot To Handle's Francesca Considering Marrying Harry Via Video Call

TV & Film

Exclusive
Demi Lovato praised "important" boyfriend, before introducing him to Sam Smith

WATCH: Demi Lovato Introduced "Very Important" Boyfriend To Sam Smith

Demi Lovato

Exclusive
Ricky Gervais called out celebrities for moaning during lockdown

WATCH: Ricky Gervais Calls Out Celebrities That Complain During Lockdown