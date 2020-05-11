Coronavirus: Weddings 'Being Considered' To Go Ahead As Lockdown Exit Plan Announced

Government to look into allowing weddings as UK looks toward exiting lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

As Boris Johnson set out the UK's staggered exit from lockdown, what does this mean for weddings, can they go ahead and when should you reschedule a wedding for?

A government minister has revealed weddings are being 'anxiously considered' to be permitted to take place after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the first details of easing the COVID-19 lockdown.

Robert Buckland, Justice Secretary, told the BBC they were looking into 'the effect of the potential changes' laid out by the Prime Minister, urging people to 'watch this space' whilst acknowledging some people's weddings had an urgency to them.

Robert Buckland said: "You'll be glad to know that we are giving anxious consideration to the issue of marriages."

"We want to help people like you, but there are also some people who... want to get married because things are happening in their life that means they might not be together for a long time."

"Therefore I'm giving a lot of anxious consideration to the effect of the potential changes here as to what we can do with regard to marriage ceremonies, so watch this space, we're working on it."

So, currently there has been no easing of lockdown rules that would permit a wedding, with guests, to go ahead, although some have taken to having virtual ceremonies in order to still get married.

Robert Buckland arrives at a Cabinet Meeting at Downing Street in London. Picture: Getty

His comments come after Boris Johnson's nation address saw him announce the "first, careful steps" to ease restrictions, which permits "unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise" from Wednesday and allowing members of the same household to sit in parks and play sports.

However, he's come under heavy criticism for giving unclear and even contradictory advice on what people can and cannot do, and is due to give a much more in depth outline for the UK's plan.

