What Are The New Lockdown Rules? Boris Johnson Announces Plan To Lift Lockdown In UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation on Sunday evening. Picture: 10 Downing Street

Boris Johnson has announced the "first, careful steps" to lift the UK's coronavirus lockdown in an address to the nation.

However, the Prime Minister emphasised that the conditions to completely relax the lockdown have not yet been met.

Speaking in a pre-recorded ministerial broadcast on Sunday evening, the PM said that from Wednesday people will be allowed to take "unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise."

"You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household," Mr Johnson said, warning that people must still "obey the rules on social distancing."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands outside 10 Downing Street on Friday as the UK commemorates the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day). Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister stated that schools may re-open on June 1st "at the earliest", with primary schools being the first to return, and some parts of the hospitality industry could potentially open in July.

He also announced the launch of a new alert system to rank the threat level of coronavirus in England.

The system is similar to the one used to measure the terror threat, with alerts adjusted according the data available - ranging from green (the lowest level one) to red (the highest level five).

Mr Johnson explained that England is currently at level four but gradually moving towards level three.

Boris Johnson announces the government's new slogan on his Twitter profile. Picture: Getty

In his broadcast, the Prime Minister did not say when exactly the lockdown would be lifted. The current restrictions on daily life have now been in place for seven weeks.

It comes as a further 269 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus. The total number of recorded deaths in the UK, including deaths in hospitals, care homes and the community, now stands at 31,855.

Over the weekend, the government replaced the "stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives" slogan in England with "stay alert, control the virus, save lives".

However, the "stay at home" advice remains in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland with leaders in the devolved nations criticising the government's change of message.

Nicola Sturgeon during a special coronavirus First Ministers Questions at the Scottish Parliament. Picture: Getty

Nicola Sturgeon called the new slogan "vague and imprecise". "I don't know what 'stay alert' means," the First Minister said in the Scottish government's daily briefing.

She confirmed that the only change being made to the existing lockdown restrictions in Scotland was that people would be able to exercise more than once a day, from Monday.

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford and Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster both confirmed that the "stay at home" message has not changed in their respective nations.

What is the UK government's new lockdown guidance?

The UK government's guidance is now:

- Stay at home as much as possible

- Work at home if you can

- Limit contact with other people

- Keep your distance if you go out (2m apart where possible)

- Wash your hands regularly

- If you or anyone in your household has symptoms, you all need to self-isolate

