WATCH: Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Perfects The Curly Hair Hack

Perrie Edwards tries out curly hair hack with incredible results. Picture: Instagram @perrieedwards

Perrie Edwards attempted the hair curling hack with a sock for the second time, with much bigger results than she expected, and she absolutely loves it!

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has finally perfected the curly hair hack, although she was a little surprised by the extreme outcome before she styled it, ending up with a seriously curly head of hair, thanks to her pal who told her she was doing it wrong!

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Recreates Viral 'Chanel' Video & Is The Queen Of TikTok

Wrapping her hair round a long piece of material, in what has become a viral beauty trend, the 'Break Up Song' singer's second attempt saw her tie it much tighter than last time, seeing her end up with an amazing head of tight curls.

She wrote along with her hair tied into two pieces of material: "So remember when I tried this hair hack?"

"Ellie said we did it wrong... so we tried it again the 'correct' way."

Revealing her curls, Perrie pans over to her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who looked less than impressed!

Laughing along with her best friend, Ellie Hemmings, Perrie showed off her dramatic new look on her Instagram story, laughing in disbelief at the outcome she wasn't so sure of.

She joked: "We've been doing it wrong this whole time, she says?!"

"Do it tighter, she [Ellie] says, with her lovely hair... did yours look like this?!"

Perrie Edwards loves her curly hair and shows it off on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @perrieedwards

However, after getting over the initial shock and styling it, brushing the curls out and adding a headband, Perrie had a total change of heart, posting a series of selfies and admitting she loves it!

Keeping fans up to date with her lockdown antics, Perrie's been keeping herself busy cooking, setting up a giant trampoline in her garden, looking after her adorable new french bulldog puppy, and singing musical theatre numbers so incredibly people want her on the West End ASAP!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News