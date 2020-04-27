Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Recreates Viral 'Chanel' Video & Is The Queen Of TikTok

27 April 2020, 16:36

Jade Thirlwall takes on viral 'Chanel' video and wins TikTok
Jade Thirlwall takes on viral 'Chanel' video and wins TikTok. Picture: TkTok Jade Thirlwall

Jade Thirlwall has been providing us with serious content this lockdown, and her latest recreation of the viral 'Chanel' TikTok is no exception.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall has officially won TikTok with her own cover of the viral 'Chanel' video, and it honestly might be the best thing we've seen all lockdown.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shows Off Stunning Bikini Collection On TikTok

Miming along to the now infamous lines, "My bird is gone...she's an African Grey, her name's Chanel....CHANELLLLLLL", with dance track 'You Got To Show Me Love' underneath the audio, it's undoubtedly going to be the remix of the summer no one saw coming.

Jade, 27, is dancing through a park, giving an Oscar worthy performance looking distraught at the loss of her beloved pet bird, and has reminded us why she's the queen of the charts as well as queen of the internet, period.

If you missed it, a Liverpudlian lady took to Facebook live to beg locals to try and find her African Grey bird, called Chanel, after it escaped from her home.

She screams Chanel's name into the sky whilst crying and telling people she flew off in the direction of the canal.

In the next video, she's over the moon to have been reunited with her bird- much to everyone's relief, and entertainment!

The Little Mix ladies certainly look like they've been enjoying themselves during lockdown, keeping themselves entertained in a variety of ways.

This is despite being forced to cancel their UK summer tour, including a headline slot at BST in Hyde Park, which left the girls and thousands of fans heartbroken- but we all know it's for our safety in the long run!

Perrie has put up a giant trampoline in her garden, Leigh-Anne's been showcasing her swimwear line using herself as the model, Jesy has been staying up until 2am watching Come Dine With Me re-runs, and well, we all know what Jade's been up to!

