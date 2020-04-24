Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shows Off Stunning Bikini Collection On TikTok

24 April 2020, 11:16

Leigh-Anne Pinnock showed Little Mix fans her iconic swimwear collection
Leigh-Anne Pinnock showed Little Mix fans her iconic swimwear collection. Picture: TikTok

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock jumped on TikTok to show fans her incredible bikini range whilst in quarantine.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been sharing her quarantine experience with fans on TikTok and her latest video boasts her enviable swimwear collection.

The Little Mix star is currently isolating with her footballer boyfriend Andre Gray, in their lavish Surrey mansion, and has now given us a glimpse into what her daily quarantine outfit looks like.

Little Mix Songs Reimagined As Netflix Original Series

Sharing the runway-style video on her TikTok account, she wrote: "Who else is living in their bikinis right now? #Inaseashellchallenge.”

The 28-year-old ‘Break Up Song’ hitmaker went from slaying in a baby pink string bikini to changing into a high-waisted mint green two-piece and a white buckled co-ord.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been spending quality time with her boyfriend Andre Gray
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been spending quality time with her boyfriend Andre Gray. Picture: Instagram

Fans were quick to praise the ‘Woman Like Me’ songstress for her impressive bikini range and complement the star, with one writing: "TELL ME YOUR SECRETS.”

"THE FASHION QUEEN,” another added.

A third fan penned: "Werkkk it Leigh! [heart emoji] [sic]."

It seems Leigh-Anne is not wasting a day without being productive after she recently showed off her impressive home-gym as she vowed to get fit during her time in lockdown.

In her Instagram story, she shared a snap squatting a massive 80kg, writing: "Leg day… 80kg.. this is the girl who couldn’t do a push-up a month ago.”

The LM5 star posted a number of workout clips on TikTok, during her time in quarantine, declaring: "If I have to stay at home, I’m getting fit!”

She’s been sticking to her word as she’s shown off rest of her gym, equipped with battle ropes and boxing equipment.

Leigh-Anne has even posted some serious #couplegoals videos with her beau after they took part in the human climb challenge and the stand-up challenge - which involves a lot of balance and strength between the both of them!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Little Mix News And Gossip

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has embraced the natural look

Little Mix Star Perrie Edwards Shows Off Her Natural Freckles In Fresh-Faced Quarantine Snap
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has vowed to get fit

Little Mix Star Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Workout Regime As She Vows To 'Get Fit' During Quarantine
One Mixer reimagined Little Mix's singles as Netflix Originals

Little Mix Songs Reimagined As Netflix Original Series

Little Mix's sixth album will be ready in time for summer

Little Mix’s New Album LM6: Everything We Know From Release Date And Title To Collabs And Tracklist
Little Mix have cancelled their 2020 summer tour

Little Mix Summer Tour Cancelled: What Should You Do If You’ve Got Tickets And Can I Get A Refund?

Hot On Capital

Too Hot to Handle fans are questioning whether Francesca Farago has had surgery

Has Francesca Farago Had Surgery? Too Hot To Handle Star Looks Different In Old Photos

TV & Film

Zayn and Gigi are isolating together on a farm in Pennsylvania

Zayn & Gigi Hadid Are Isolating Together On A Farm In Pennsylvania

Zayn Malik

Essential workers can now apply for a coronavirus test online

Can I Book To Take A Coronavirus Test? Who Is Now Eligible For Testing And How To Apply

Coronavirus

Yungblud says last year has been the craziest of his life

Yungblud Says Heartbreak & Fame Saw The Craziest 18 Months Of His Life
Coronavirus tests can now be booked online for key workers and their households

Coronavirus Tests Can Now Be Booked Online For 10 Million Key Workers And Their Households

Coronavirus

Ricky Gervais called out celebrities for moaning during lockdown

WATCH: Ricky Gervais Calls Out Celebrities That Complain During Lockdown

News