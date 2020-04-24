Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shows Off Stunning Bikini Collection On TikTok

Leigh-Anne Pinnock showed Little Mix fans her iconic swimwear collection. Picture: TikTok

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock jumped on TikTok to show fans her incredible bikini range whilst in quarantine.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been sharing her quarantine experience with fans on TikTok and her latest video boasts her enviable swimwear collection.

The Little Mix star is currently isolating with her footballer boyfriend Andre Gray, in their lavish Surrey mansion, and has now given us a glimpse into what her daily quarantine outfit looks like.

Sharing the runway-style video on her TikTok account, she wrote: "Who else is living in their bikinis right now? #Inaseashellchallenge.”

The 28-year-old ‘Break Up Song’ hitmaker went from slaying in a baby pink string bikini to changing into a high-waisted mint green two-piece and a white buckled co-ord.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been spending quality time with her boyfriend Andre Gray. Picture: Instagram

Fans were quick to praise the ‘Woman Like Me’ songstress for her impressive bikini range and complement the star, with one writing: "TELL ME YOUR SECRETS.”

"THE FASHION QUEEN,” another added.

A third fan penned: "Werkkk it Leigh! [heart emoji] [sic]."

It seems Leigh-Anne is not wasting a day without being productive after she recently showed off her impressive home-gym as she vowed to get fit during her time in lockdown.

In her Instagram story, she shared a snap squatting a massive 80kg, writing: "Leg day… 80kg.. this is the girl who couldn’t do a push-up a month ago.”

The LM5 star posted a number of workout clips on TikTok, during her time in quarantine, declaring: "If I have to stay at home, I’m getting fit!”

She’s been sticking to her word as she’s shown off rest of her gym, equipped with battle ropes and boxing equipment.

Leigh-Anne has even posted some serious #couplegoals videos with her beau after they took part in the human climb challenge and the stand-up challenge - which involves a lot of balance and strength between the both of them!

