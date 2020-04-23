Little Mix Songs Reimagined As Netflix Original Series

23 April 2020, 08:42

One Mixer reimagined Little Mix's singles as Netflix Originals
One Mixer reimagined Little Mix's singles as Netflix Originals. Picture: PA Images

A Mixer took to Twitter to share a thread they'd created showcasing some of Little Mix's singles reimagined as Netflix Original series and movies.

With the whole world quarantining to prevent the spread of coronavirus, there's not a lot to do but binge-watch Netflix, is there?

After Little Mix sadly had to cancel their UK Summer Tour, one fan decided they'd recreate some of their bops as Netflix Original movies and series.

> Perrie Edwards Talks About Self-Isolating With Her Boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

  1. 'Woman's World'

  2. 'Shout Out to My Ex'

  3. 'Think About Us'

  4. 'Love Me Like You'

  5. 'Woman Like Me'

  6. 'Secret Love Song'

Little Mix have been amusing themselves whilst self-isolating; after the 'Power' singers joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, and... Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock flashed their boyfriends' underwear.

After Roman Kemp asked for "something a loved one would be embarrassed you showed me," Perrie came back swinging footballer, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's pants, only for Leigh-Anne to, similarly, returned holding Andre Gray's underwear.

Jade Thirlwall also caught up with Roman and, before giving a tour of her house, opened up about missing her fellow Little Mix bandmates.

"We see each other nearly every day, so - yeah - it feels a bit strange, but we've still been in touch every day, what with ['Break Up Song'] coming out."

Due to the current crisis around the world, the girls - who are releasing their sixth album this summer - announced they have decided to call off their string of shows, which were scheduled in a number of cities, including Plymouth, Cardiff, Canterbury, London, Southampton, Colchester, and more.

They said in a statement “We are so sad to announced that following the latest government advice, we have to cancel our upcoming UK Summer Tour. The health and safety of all our fans and crew is always our number one priority.”

> Grab Our App For The Latest Little Mix News And Gossip

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix's sixth album will be ready in time for summer

Little Mix’s New Album LM6: Everything We Know From Release Date And Title To Collabs And Tracklist
Little Mix have cancelled their 2020 summer tour

Little Mix Summer Tour Cancelled: What Should You Do If You’ve Got Tickets And Can I Get A Refund?
Jesy Nelson's freckles are out as the singer looks summery AF!

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Shows Off Freckles In Summery Snap During Lockdown
Little Mix cancel their UK summer tour

Little Mix Cancel Summer 2020 UK Tour Due To Coronavirus

Celine Dion watched Perrie Edwards' cover

Perrie Edwards Cried After Idol, Celine Dion, Watched Her Cover Of 'All By Myself'

Hot On Capital

Francesca Farago's luxury Vancouver apartment thanks to Instagram job

Inside Too Hot To Handle Francesca Farago's Luxury Vancouver Home

TV & Film

Some of the Too Hot to Handle cast have stayed in touch but are no longer together

Which Too Hot To Handle Couples Are Still Together?

TV & Film

Too Hot to Handle: Lydia Clyma and Bryce Hirschberg

Did Too Hot To Handle’s Lydia Clyma And Bryce Hirschberg Date? Fans Think Couple Had Secret Romance

TV & Film

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey reveal they're still together

Francesca Farago Reveals She & Harry Jowsey Are Together In Adorable Instagram

TV & Film

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have travelled up North to social distance

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Ignore Lockdown Rules By Changing Houses During Isolation And Fans Aren’t Happy

TV & Film

Are 'Too Hot To Handle's' Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago together?

Too Hot To Handle: Are Harry Jowsey & Francesca Farago Still Together?

TV & Film