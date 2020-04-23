Little Mix Songs Reimagined As Netflix Original Series

One Mixer reimagined Little Mix's singles as Netflix Originals. Picture: PA Images

A Mixer took to Twitter to share a thread they'd created showcasing some of Little Mix's singles reimagined as Netflix Original series and movies.

With the whole world quarantining to prevent the spread of coronavirus, there's not a lot to do but binge-watch Netflix, is there?

After Little Mix sadly had to cancel their UK Summer Tour, one fan decided they'd recreate some of their bops as Netflix Original movies and series.

Little Mix have been amusing themselves whilst self-isolating; after the 'Power' singers joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, and... Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock flashed their boyfriends' underwear.

After Roman Kemp asked for "something a loved one would be embarrassed you showed me," Perrie came back swinging footballer, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's pants, only for Leigh-Anne to, similarly, returned holding Andre Gray's underwear.

Jade Thirlwall also caught up with Roman and, before giving a tour of her house, opened up about missing her fellow Little Mix bandmates.

"We see each other nearly every day, so - yeah - it feels a bit strange, but we've still been in touch every day, what with ['Break Up Song'] coming out."

Due to the current crisis around the world, the girls - who are releasing their sixth album this summer - announced they have decided to call off their string of shows, which were scheduled in a number of cities, including Plymouth, Cardiff, Canterbury, London, Southampton, Colchester, and more.

They said in a statement “We are so sad to announced that following the latest government advice, we have to cancel our upcoming UK Summer Tour. The health and safety of all our fans and crew is always our number one priority.”

