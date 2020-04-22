Little Mix Summer Tour Cancelled: What Should You Do If You’ve Got Tickets And Can I Get A Refund?

22 April 2020, 11:46

Little Mix have cancelled their 2020 summer tour
Little Mix have cancelled their 2020 summer tour. Picture: PA

Little Mix have cancelled their upcoming summer 2020 tour due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, but what should you do about tickets and refunds? Here's all the information...

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards have cancelled their scheduled tour for summer 2020, which was due to start on 26 June at the Flakrirk Stadium in Scotland.

Due to the current COVID-19 crisis around the world the girls, who are releasing their sixth album this summer, announced they have decided to call off their string of shows, which were scheduled in a number of cities including; Plymouth, Cardiff, Canterbury, London, Southampton, Colchester, and more.

Little Mix Cancel Summer 2020 UK Tour Due To Coronavirus

They said in a statement: “We are so sad to announced that following the latest government advice, we have to cancel our upcoming UK Summer Tour. The health and safety of all our fans and crew is always our number one priority.”

What should you do if you have tickets to Little Mix’s summer 2020 tour?

Little Mix have been performing from home during isolaiton
Little Mix have been performing from home during isolaiton. Picture: PA

In their statement the girls urged their fans to keep an eye out for an email from the ticket agent they used to buy the tickets.

The email will contain all the information about possible refunds.

“Please look out for an email from your ticketing agent shortly. Please only contact them if you have not received an email by May 5th,” they told fans.

Can I get a refund on Little Mix’s summer 2020 tour?

The ticket site you purchased your tickets from should be in touch by May 5th about refunds, if not, it’s advised you reach out to the website yourself for further information

Some venues, including West Homes Stadium in Peterborough, are promising refunds on tickets within 30 days.

Meanwhile, Ticketmaster have told fans: “If there are changes to your event you will receive an email with guidance on how to proceed. The team are working hard to update everyone on their events. Please keep an eye on your emails.”

Little Mix are yet to announce if they will re-schedule the dates.

