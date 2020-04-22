Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Shows Off Freckles In Summery Snap During Lockdown

Jesy Nelson's freckles are out as the singer looks summery AF! Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has been spending lockdown topping up her tan and showed off her freckles to the world, which has got people comparing her fellow freckled bandmate, Perrie Edwards!

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson's been taking the opportunity to get some serious sun during the UK's lockdown, and she's revealed her freckles to the world in a series of sun drenched snaps that's got us craving a holiday more than ever!

The 'Break-Up Song' singer posted the sunny snap, saying "Ray gave me some freckles today", with people flooding her comments saying how fresh-faced and gorge she looks!

The snaps are also giving us serious Perrie vibes, who is the undeniable queen of the freckles, who always shows them off after a sunny holiday and absolutely rocks them!

Perrie Edwards is the undisputed queen of the freckle! Picture: Instagram @perrieedwards

Jesy has been spending lockdown at her glamorous home, separately from her now rumoured ex-boyfriend, Chris Hughes, who she was in a relationship with for 16 months.

Although neither have confirmed or denied rumours of their split, the Love Island star is said to be determined to get Jesy back after lockdown lifts, so time will tell whether the pair reconcile.

Although we may be getting a whole lot of sun kissed content from our favourite ladies during lockdown, both the girls and fans have been left heartbroken as the band have been forced to cancel their 2020 UK summer tour due to the pandemic.

Little Mix announced: "We are so sad to announce that following the latest government advice, we have to cancel our upcoming UK Summer Tour...the health and safety of all our fans and crew is always our number one priority."

"Please look out for an email from your ticketing agent shortly. Please only contact them if you have not received an email by May 5th. Please stay safe and stay home, lots of love, the girls x"

Little Mix announce they've cancelled their 2020 UK summer tour. Picture: Instagram @littlemix

