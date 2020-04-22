Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Shows Off Freckles In Summery Snap During Lockdown

22 April 2020, 11:04

Jesy Nelson's freckles are out as the singer looks summery AF!
Jesy Nelson's freckles are out as the singer looks summery AF! Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has been spending lockdown topping up her tan and showed off her freckles to the world, which has got people comparing her fellow freckled bandmate, Perrie Edwards!

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson's been taking the opportunity to get some serious sun during the UK's lockdown, and she's revealed her freckles to the world in a series of sun drenched snaps that's got us craving a holiday more than ever!

Perrie Edwards Praised By Fans For Showing Off Freckles Following Romantic Holiday With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The 'Break-Up Song' singer posted the sunny snap, saying "Ray gave me some freckles today", with people flooding her comments saying how fresh-faced and gorge she looks!

The snaps are also giving us serious Perrie vibes, who is the undeniable queen of the freckles, who always shows them off after a sunny holiday and absolutely rocks them!

Perrie Edwards is the undisputed queen of the freckle!
Perrie Edwards is the undisputed queen of the freckle! Picture: Instagram @perrieedwards

Jesy has been spending lockdown at her glamorous home, separately from her now rumoured ex-boyfriend, Chris Hughes, who she was in a relationship with for 16 months.

Although neither have confirmed or denied rumours of their split, the Love Island star is said to be determined to get Jesy back after lockdown lifts, so time will tell whether the pair reconcile.

View this post on Instagram

🌞🌞🌞

A post shared by @ jesynelson on

Although we may be getting a whole lot of sun kissed content from our favourite ladies during lockdown, both the girls and fans have been left heartbroken as the band have been forced to cancel their 2020 UK summer tour due to the pandemic.

Little Mix announced: "We are so sad to announce that following the latest government advice, we have to cancel our upcoming UK Summer Tour...the health and safety of all our fans and crew is always our number one priority."

"Please look out for an email from your ticketing agent shortly. Please only contact them if you have not received an email by May 5th. Please stay safe and stay home, lots of love, the girls x"

Little Mix announce they've cancelled their 2020 UK summer tour
Little Mix announce they've cancelled their 2020 UK summer tour. Picture: Instagram @littlemix

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix's sixth album will be ready in time for summer

Little Mix’s New Album LM6: Everything We Know From Release Date And Title To Collabs And Tracklist
Little Mix have cancelled their 2020 summer tour

Little Mix Summer Tour Cancelled: What Should You Do If You’ve Got Tickets And Can I Get A Refund?
Little Mix cancel their UK summer tour

Little Mix Cancel Summer 2020 UK Tour Due To Coronavirus

Celine Dion watched Perrie Edwards' cover

Perrie Edwards Cried After Idol, Celine Dion, Watched Her Cover Of 'All By Myself'
The Little Mix ladies are among the stars sharing their first photo as a couple

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, And Laura Whitmore Lead The Celebs Sharing Their First Couple Photos

News

Hot On Capital

Francesca has a string of famous exes.

‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Francesca Farago’s Exes Revealed: From Diplo To Katy Perry

TV & Film

Every Miley Cyrus album ranked

Every Miley Cyrus Album Ranked: Which Is Miley Cyrus' Best Album?

Miley Cyrus

Inside Zayn and his stylist's amazing friendship from 1D to the present

Zayn Fan Remembers 'Loyal' Stylist & BFF Who Stuck By Him After He Left One Direction

Zayn Malik

Some of the Too Hot to Handle cast have stayed in touch but are no longer together

Are Any Too Hot To Handle Couples Still Together?

TV & Film

Are Riverdale couple Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart together or did they split?

Are Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Still Together? Inside Riverdale Couple's Relationship

TV & Film

The Bill Clinton vinyl trend has gone viral

Bill Clinton Swag Album Instagram Challenge: How Do You Do It?

News