Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares Adorable Throwback To Unrecognisable X Factor Days

Jade Thirlwall posted a throwback snap of herself on The X Factor. Picture: Getty

Jade Thirlwall posted a little throwback to Little Mix’s X Factor days, reminding us why neon high socks stayed in 2011.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards have each evolved into confident young women ever since winning The X Factor in 2011, where they started off as cute and colourful teenagers with voices that left Simon Cowell and mentor Tulisa Contostavlos speechless.

During their time on the competition and for a while after the girls rocked a geek-chic style, with Jade making bow ties her thing while Perrie preferred floral headbands pulled across her forehead.

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Auditions To Be Little Mix's Fifth Member

Taking a moment to reminisce their pop star days as youngsters, Jade took to Instagram Stories to post a snap of herself seemingly on the show that made her famous in an outfit far from her wardrobe choices of today.

Jade Thirwall posted this hilarious snap on Instagram Stories. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

With her hair a reddish brown swept over one shoulder, then 18-year-old Jade rocked a questionable pale green t-shirt with the word, 'no' etched across one shoulder.

Teamed with black, slim-fit high-waisted shorts, Jade’s outfit also had, ‘what u looking at?’ stitched across her waist – but that wasn’t the best part…

The whole colourful ensemble was completed with a pair of neon striped socks Jade had proudly pulled up to above her knees.

We’re just so glad this is a look that stayed in 2011, to be honest.

Little Mix have developed their own individual sartorial style over the years. Picture: Getty

Although, we have to say young Jade’s pink sparkling eyeshadow is a 10/10 lewk.

Reflecting back on her statement-making ensemble, Jade added a series of gifs to summarise her thoughts on the get-up now.

“Absolutely glowing,” “iconic”, and “fashun” were just a few of the phrases Jade used to describe her previously groundbreaking look and we have to agree.

These days the Little Mix ladies are known for their sartorial style, but Jade has adopted a far more laid-back approach to her dress sense since entering quarantine like the rest of us.

Posting frequent snaps of her daily activities, it seems the 27-year-old is living in oversize t-shirts, tracksuit bottoms, and hoodies, and this is something we can all relate to.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News