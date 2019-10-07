Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Andre Gray's Mansion: Little Mix Star’s Jaw-Dropping Home Boasts A Cinema, Bar, And Wine Cellar

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s five bedroom mansion left even her bandmates speechless.

Little Mix were recently revealed to have earned a whopping £9 million in 2018, meaning each of the girls have raked in hefty net worths of their own thanks to their solo projects as well as their global superstar fame.

But it was Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s mansion which stunned her bandmates the most when Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards headed over to their pal’s for their own version of Come Dine With Me, called Eat In With Little Mix.

Her home even led bandmate Perrie to ask: “Do we earn the same wage?” and “Is Leigh-Anne’s accountant feeling alright or is mine just tight?”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has a stunning five bedroom home. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram / Getty

Leigh-Anne Pinnock showed her gorgeous bedroom to her friends. Picture: Little Mix/YouTube

The incredible mansion boasts five bedrooms, a cinema room, a bar, and a wine cellar which has its own elevator so the pop star can reach the wine bottles on the top shelf.

Leigh-Anne gave her pals a detailed tour of her home when they came over for a three-course meal, meaning we were able to have a glimpse too – and it wasn’t just her bandmates who have been left speechless.

The 28 year old shares her Surrey house with Watford striker boyfriend Andre Gray and the couple’s home opens up into a huge hallway with a beautiful curved staircase leading up to their five bedrooms.

They have a grand piano positioned beneath the stairs and at Christmas the couple decorated the staircase with a garland adorned with silver decorations and golden fairy lights, whilst a matching Christmas tree sat by the bottom step.

Leigh-Anne’s seemingly favourite feature of the house is the wine cellar, which has an elevator enabling the petite pop star to reach the wine on the higher shelves.

The Little Mix singer's bathroom has a plasma screen TV. Picture: Little Mix/YouTube

Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives us a glimpse inside her home. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne and boyfriend Andre have an impressive bar. Picture: Little Mix/YouTube

She also has a stunning cinema room with a sparkling ceiling to provide a cosy atmosphere and large grey sofas to get comfy on.

As she showed her Little Mix co-stars around the home Leigh-Anne also looked super excited to show off her bar which is lit with pink lights, large mirrors and four white bar stools.

If that wasn’t enough to leave you picking your jaws up from the floor, the pop star has a plasma TV screen installed in her bathroom – where a huge white tub sits in the centre of the room.

Leigh-Anne’s room has its own ensuite, which is hidden behind what look like wardrobe doors – a feature which seriously impressed Perrie.

Leigh-Anne and boyfriend Andre bought their home in August 2018. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirwall were stunned by Leigh-Anne's house. Picture: Little Mix/YouTube

Back downstairs, the couple have a huge black and white kitchen with a massive island in the centre which is perfect for entertaining and cooking.

Meanwhile, their dining room was described as “like the Ritz” by bandmate Jesy who couldn’t believe how beautifully Leigh-Anne had set the table.

Leigh-Anne and Andre are thought to have bought their exquisite home in August 2018, first giving fans a glimpse of their home at Christmas when they posed together in front of their stunning staircase.

