Jade Thirlwall Tattoo Guide: Little Mix Star's Ink Revealed

Guide to Jade Thirlwall's tattoos. Picture: PA Images/Instagram: jadethirlwall

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall has a number of tattoos on her body, each with different meanings. We've explained what they're all about in her tattoo guide.

Not only do the Little Mix girls have some amazing pop bangers, they've got some incredible ink as well.

We've seen that Jesy's got the date the group were formed etched on her and Leigh-Anne has 'Believe' on her neck.

We know that Jade Thirlwall has at least three tattoos on her body. Here's your guide to Jade's tattoos...

Jade's Arabic spine tattoo

Jade has a tattoo running along her spine which reads "Anyone can achieve their dreams if they’ve got the courage" in Arabic - a nod to her Egyptian and Yemeni ancestry..

The tattoo is a tribute to her grandfather, who was Arabic, and took three years to finally perfect.

Jade's heart ankle tattoo

Jade got this matching heart tattoo with her friends Samantha Donkin, Anna Sophie and Holly Robinson while on a girls trip to Ibiza back in October 2016.

The four friends each got a simple heart outline on their left ankle and shared a snap at the end of the holiday showing the four tats all together.

Samantha wrote on her Instagram: "Now that our friendship tattoos have healed, we are marked for life with the most amazing memories ever! Ibiza 2016 forever, you girls are my most favourite girls in the world! I love you!!"

Anna posted the photo too, captioned: "My girls forever and always."

Jade's new foot tattoo

Jade got her latest tattoo in July 2019 - an intricate, henna-style design on her right foot.

Tattoo artist Danny Robinson was responsible for the work, which sounds like it was pretty painful to complete!

Jade could be seen squeezing her hairdresser pal Aaron Carlo's arm and later tweeted from the official Little Mix account that it was "100" on a pain scale of 0-10.

