4 May 2021

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first baby
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first baby.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and fiancé Andre Gray are set to become parents after the Little Mix singer revealed she’s pregnant!

‘Confetti’ singer Leigh-Anne took to Instagram to share a photo of her blossoming bump with Andre by her side and the photos are just too cute.

She wrote: “We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you.”

The happy news comes one year after Andre proposed to Leigh-Anne during a romantic evening at home in lockdown.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray got engaged in May 2020
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray got engaged in May 2020. Picture: Getty

The parents-to-be have been inundated with messages on their exciting news, with Leigh-Anne's bandmate Perrie leading the congratulations with an adorable comment.

Perrie wrote: "I can’t stop staring at these pictures. You’re a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!"

Leigh-Anne's sister Sairah wrote: "My baby sister is going to be a mummy, can’t wait to share this amazing experience with you sis!"

Leigh-Anne and Andre got engaged at home as they celebrated their anniversary
Leigh-Anne and Andre got engaged at home as they celebrated their anniversary. Picture: Andre Gray/Instagram

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown also replied: "Congrats <3 soooo happy for you guys."

The band's songwriter and close pal Kamille commented: "STILL CRYINGGGGGGGGG."

Leigh-Anne and footballer Andre have been together since 2016.

They made things Instagram official in January 2017 and went on to move in together in a mansion in Surrey, which Leigh-Anne showed off during Little Mix's Come Dine With Me on YouTube a couple of years ago.

