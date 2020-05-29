Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Andre Gray's Engagement- Backyard Proposal & Ring!

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Andre Gray's engagement. Picture: Instagram @leighannepinnock/@andregray

Andre Gray revealed he popped the question and proposed to Leigh-Anne during their fourth anniversary celebrations- here's everything you need to know about their engagement.

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne is officially engaged after her long term boyfriend, Andre Gray, got down on one knee during their fourth anniversary celebration and took the singer by total surprise- and we've got all the details of the adorable occasion!

From the ring, to the moment he popped the question, let's take a look at this couple goal's big night...

They got engaged on their fourth anniversary

Using the perfect excuse to ask get Leigh-Anne ready for a night of celebration, but not rouse her suspicion too much- Andre used their fourth anniversary celebrations as a cover for the real talking point of the night- getting down on one knee!

The couple first went public with their relationship in January 2017, but got together earlier in 2016 (looks like we now know the exact date, 28th May!).

Leigh-Anne posted a celebratory snap of their four year anniversary, saying: "Happy Anniversary baby... how has 4 years gone so fast! All I know is I'm another year more crazy about you. I couldn't love you harder if I tried."

Andre proposed to Leigh-Anne in their back garden!

The UK is still very much in lockdown, but did the glamorous couple let that get in their way?!

Absolutely not.

The pair live together in Surrey, as they have done since December 2018, and Andre rose to the occasion in the best way, proposing in their huge back garden, in a seating area covered in fairy lights, which made for the most iconic engagement snap we've seen in a long while.

Andre's proposal to Leigh-Anne took her completely by surprise

Good thing they had a pal on hand to take snaps of the big moment, as Andre's Instagram shows Leigh-Anne, gobsmacked, covering her face and crying in shock and awe as her professional footballer boyfriend pops the big question!

Leigh-Anne delved further into what went on, posting: "Guys.. wtf has just happened... He bloody did it, and I said yes."

"I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams... I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more."

"@andregray_ I love you so much...My world is literally complete."

Leigh-Anne's engagement ring is jaw-droppingly big!

The dazzling ring takes centre stage in the snap, consists of silver edging and a huge diamond in the centre.

Similar rings of that size and cut hold price tags of around £34,000.

It appears to have a dark stone in the middle, surrounded by diamonds- and with a pro' footballer as a partner, we're sure it cost a pretty penny!

