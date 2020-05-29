Andre Gray’s Net Worth And Football Career Revealed As He Gets Engaged To Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Andre Gray is the lucky guy engaged to Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and he’s also a footballer.

But what's his net worth? And what team does he play for? Let's take a look...

What is Andre Gray's net worth?

Andre Gray is reportedly worth a staggering £21million.

What team does Andre Gray play for?

Andre Gray is a striker for Premier League club Watford.

The club signed him in 2017 for an undisclosed record fee. It is thought to have been around £18.5million.

What is Andre Gray's height?

He is 5 foot 10.

How old is Andre Gray?

Andre is 28 years old.

How did Andre Gray get the scar on his cheek?

Andre was stabbed in an incident back in 2011.

How long has Andre Gray been dating Leigh-Anne Pinnock?

The celeb couple made their relationship 'Instagram official' in 2017 and the pair are now engaged!

That is going to be one glamorous wedding!

