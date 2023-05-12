Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Hen Do With Family And Friends Including Jade Thirlwall

Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys her hen do

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is getting married! And she’s kicked off the celebrations with a lavish hen do with her friends and family.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock got engaged to boyfriend Andre Gray in 2020 and their wedding seems to be approaching as the songstress recently jetted off for her hen do.

Bandmate Jade Thirlwall was among Leigh-Anne’s many friends who attended her hen do, alongside a group of her friends and relatives.

The bride squad jetted off to a paradise location for the celebrations, with Leigh-Anne taking centre stage in a number of white and bedazzled outfits.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's friends surprised her with face masks of Andre. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne's hen do wardrobe was complete with bridal accessories. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Jade Thirlwall joined the celebrations for Leigh-Anne. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

She shared a video from the weekend on Instagram, showing off a sparkling mesh skirt and white bikini, with a veil embroidered with the words, ‘Mrs Gray to be’ embroidered into the back.

The video opened with all the ladies toasting the bride-to-be with mimosas over breakfast, before it cut to the girls with a beach to themselves.

As per tradition, the women had masks and matching pyjamas for the bash, wearing orange swimsuits for a boat trip while Leigh-Anne wore white.

Jade commented on Leigh-Anne’s post that she was ‘still recovering’ from the ‘most beautiful hen.’

Leigh-Anne's friends and family wore matching colours while she wowed in white. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's hen do squad wore matching colours the entire weekend. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne and Andre Gray are getting married. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne’s mum also commented: “My voice still has not recovered but omg best weekend with the best girls ever now for the wedding.”

Andre and Leigh-Anne got engaged three years ago when the footballer got down on one knee at their home during lockdown, popping the question under a sky of fairy lights after he set up a home cinema to celebrate their anniversary.

