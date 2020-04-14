Perrie Edwards Unveils Lockdown Hair Transformation

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards unveils hair transformation. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram: @perrieedwards

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has debuted a new hairstyle as she self-isolates at home with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Perrie Edwards has done what most of us have contemplated at some point during lockdown... switched up her hairstyle!

The Little Mix singer took to Instagram to debut her new look - a short, wavy blonde bop complete with a choppy fringe.

The 26-year-old posed in unbuttoned blue jeans for the pics, showing off her blue Calvin Klein pants and matching sports bra, writing: "Perrie isn't here right now. She's lost her F***ING mind during isolation. So hi."

However, the new hair wasn't quite as it might have seemed - Perrie's Instagram stories later revealed it was just a wig.

Perrie is currently self-isolating at home with her boyfriend, Liverpool and England footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson commented on the photo with the heart eyes emoji, as she showed off her own new look.

Jesy unveiled her transformation from brunette to blonde on Instagram, coming just days after she was rumoured to have split from former Love Island star Chris Hughes.

The star showed off her long, bleached blonde extensions on her own page, captioning the photo: "I see you."

Jesy and Chris had been dating for 16 months but there's speculation that the couple have called things off in recent weeks.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are also staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The group have enjoyed a good start to 2020 with their latest single 'Break Up Song' reaching Number 1 on The Official Big Top 40.

All four members joined Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp last week for a special Zoom party.

