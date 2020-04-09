Inside Little Mix’s Homes: Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Incredible Houses

Each of the Little Mix stars have a gorgeous home. Picture: Instagram

Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall each have a stunning home thanks to their Little Mix success.

Little Mix have built up an incredible net worth since winning The X Factor in 2011, so unsurprisingly each of the stars; Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have bought an incredible house with their earnings.

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Perrie Edwards Embarrass Their Boyfriends By Flashing Their Underwear

Perrie lives with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain while Leigh-Anne lives with her boyfriend Andre Gray.

Meanwhile, Jade has a stunning flat in London and Jesy has a mansion of her own in Essex.

Let’s take a sneak-peek inside the girls’ glitzy homes..

Jade Thirlwall’s London apartment

Jade's London flat has views of the city. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Jade Thirlwall lives in a swanky apartment in Canary Wharf. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

Little Mix fans are gaining a closer look at Jade’s gorgeous flat since the UK went into lockdown, meaning the pop star is in quarantine with two of her closest friends.

Jade has a three-bedroom apartment in Canary Wharf, London, and gave Roman Kemp a proper tour of the flat during her interview on Capital Breakfast.

The singer’s corridor is decorated with all of Little Mix’s achievements alongside Newcastle memorabilia and even has a guest book in the bathroom for whenever she has visitors.

During her apartment tour she showed Roman, Sian, and Sonny inside her “cheeky” drinks cabinet where she has a Ru Paul’s Drag Race themed bottle of champagne.

Jesy Nelson’s home

Jesy Nelson has a huge house perfect for entertaining. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy Nelson's dining area has a huge chandelier above it. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy gave fans a closer look at her home in her episode of Little Mix’s Eat In With Little Mix.

The pop star has a huge kitchen with a butler sink and an oven costing £1,700.

She also has massive brown sofas in her living room, covered with fluffy matching throws and cosy pillows.

Jesy is also lucky enough to have a big garden at the back of her house, which she can look out onto through windows in her dining room.

Jesy Nelson has a huge staircase in the entrance hall of her home. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Perrie Edwards’ house

Perrie Edwards lives with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards' house with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has its own pool. Picture: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain/Instagram

Perrie and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain often give a glimpse at their incredible home on social media, showing their amazing swimming pool, hot tub, and spacious living room in a number of snaps.

The home is the perfect size for the couple, who often have Perrie’s cousin and best friend Ellie Hemmings stay with them, and their beloved pet pooches.

Perrie recently gave a look at her home in a series of videos she posted showing off her musical talents, displaying her spiralling staircase, cream carpets, and romantic lighting in every corner.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has shared a few snaps of his home with Perrie Edwards. Picture: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s mansion in Surrey

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her boyfriend have a sensational mansion. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Little Mix couldn't believe the size of Leigh-Anne's house. Picture: Little Mix/Youtube

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares her mansion with boyfriend Andre Gray. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne lives with footballer boyfriend Andre Gray in an amazing mansion which has an entry hall bigger than most people’s homes.

The star’s stunning home left even her bandmates shocked when she gave them a tour during Dine In With Little Mix, revealing she had a wine cellar, cinema room, and a bar.

The girls were also left awe-struck by Leigh-Anne’s dressing room, bouncy carpets, and a bathroom Perrie hailed “heaven”.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Little Mix News And Gossip