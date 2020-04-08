Who Is Ellie Hemmings? Meet Perrie Edwards’ Cousin And Best Friend

Perrie Edwards’ best friend Ellie Hemmings is isolating with the Little Mix star and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Perrie Edwards’ best pal and cousin Ellie Hemmings makes frequent appearances on the Little Mix singer’s Instagram, recently thanking her bestie for filming her entire rendition of ‘I Could Have Danced All Night’ which the pop star expertly performed to pass their time in isolation.

Ellie seems to be isolating with Perrie amid the coronavirus pandemic, proving just how solid pals they are, as Perrie’s boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also at home with his girlfriend.

But there’s no sign of any awkward third-wheeling here – if Perrie’s Instagram Stories are anything to go by, she and Ellie are keeping each other extremely entertained, from building a trampoline, to soaking up the sunshine with a cocktail, the girls are making the most of their time together.

Who is Ellie Hemmings and how is she related to Perrie Edwards?

Ellie Hemmings is isolating with cousin Perrie Edwards. Picture: Ellie Hemmings/Instagram

Ellie Hemmings, 21, is Little Mix star Perrie Edwards’ cousin and the two are the closest of friends.

The Instagram star often joins Perrie on her lavish holidays throughout the year and spends a lot of time at the house she lives in with footballer beau Alex.

From Ellie’s Insta snaps it looks like she even has her own bedroom at the superstar couple’s mansion and we're not jealous at all!

She also accompanies Little Mix to various red carpet events proving she's the ultimate family member to stan the girls, with Ellie spotted at the Global Awards in 2019 and the album launch for LM5.

What we know about Ellie Hemmings’ from her Instagram

Ellie Hemmings often joins cousin Perrie Edwards on holiday. Picture: Ellie Hemmings/Instagram

Ellie Hemmings spends a lot of time at Perrie Edwards' home. Picture: Ellie Hemmings/Instagram

Ellie has built up a social media following of her own thanks to her famous family connection, with over 160k followers on Instagram gaining her brand partnerships and commercial deals most budding influencers dream about.

The girls are often mistaken for sisters on Instagram whenever Ellie uploads a selfie alongside her famous cousin, thanks to their long blonde hair and enviable voluminous brows.

Ellie and Perrie are often mistaken for sisters. Picture: Ellie Hemmings/Instagram

They also have the same friendship circle meaning they spend a lot of time together during Perrie’s downtime.

Perrie’s bandmates, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, and Jade Thirlwall are also good pals with Ellie as a result, with each of the girls commenting every time Ellie posts a selfie.

