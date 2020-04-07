Little Mix Stars Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, And Jesy Nelson Are Embracing Their Natural Hair In Quarantine

7 April 2020, 16:36

Each of the Little Mix ladies has gorgeous natural hair
Each of the Little Mix ladies has gorgeous natural hair. Picture: Instagram

Each of the Little Mix ladies have been embracing their natural beauty while in isolation.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Jesy Nelson, are taking a much-needed break as the nation quarantines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the Little Mix ladies have continued to keep fans entertained on social media.

As well as signing up to TikTok and showing off their cooking skills, the ‘Break Up Song’ singers have been lounging about in the way most of us have; wearing no makeup and living in loungewear.

Displaying their natural beauty in the process, Perrie, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Jesy have been giving fans a sneak-peek at their natural hair, with Jade admitting she’s finally embracing her curly locks.

Jade Thirlwall’s natural hair

Jade Thirlwall posted this photo of her natural hair
Jade Thirlwall posted this photo of her natural hair. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Two weeks into lockdown Jade revealed she was getting used to her natural curly hair by sharing a gorgeous smiley snap of herself with her hands through her long, wavy locks.

Jade’s tresses are a mixture of blonde and caramel highlights fading from her natural darker hair beneath.

“Finding a new love for my natural hair,” she wrote on Instagram.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s natural curls

Leigh-Anne Pinnock keeps her natural curls healthy with argan oil
Leigh-Anne Pinnock keeps her natural curls healthy with argan oil. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Often one to rock her natural hair, Leigh-Anne’s time out of the spotlight has been no different and she’s often been taking to Instagram with her stunning ringlets on display.

In an Instagram live with her followers, Leigh-Anne revealed she uses argan oil to keep her tresses nourished.

Jesy Nelson’s curly hair

Jesy Nelson with her natural curls down on holiday last year
Jesy Nelson with her natural curls down on holiday last year. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Previously confessing she didn’t show boyfriend Chris Hughes her natural curls for the first few months of their relationship, Jesy now often flaunts her voluminous natural waves.

Although she often chooses to wear her hair in a sleek choppy bob, Jesy occasionally lets her curls loose too.

In an epic TikTok video showing off her dance moves, Jesy's voluminous curls looked as chic as ever.

Perrie Edwards’ natural hair

Perrie Edwards has been leaving her hair to its naturally gorgeous state while in isolation
Perrie Edwards has been leaving her hair to its naturally gorgeous state while in isolation. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie has had long blonde hair for some time now, making effortless waves her go-to when she’s off-duty.

After sporting a bleach blonde bob last summer, the 26-year-old switched it up for a more golden shade earlier this year.

