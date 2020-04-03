Little Mix's TikTok Accounts: Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards & Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Usernames Revealed

3 April 2020, 13:08

Little Mix have taken over TikTok
Little Mix have taken over TikTok. Picture: TikTok

The Little Mix girls have all joined TikTok to keep fans entertained during quarantine, but what are Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall’s accounts?

TikTok became even more addictive once the Little Mix girls - Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock joined the app.

The LM5 singers even dropped their new bop ‘Break Up Song’ which has its very own TikTok dance.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Is The Cutest In Quarantine As She Bakes ‘Break Up Song’ Cookies

Between Perrie going viral for doing a dance challenge with her boyfriend and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jade sharing some seriously relatable content, we can’t blame fans for being hooked on their videos!

But what are their usernames? Let’s take a look.

Perrie Edwards - @perrieedwards

Jade Thirlwall - @jadethirlwall

Leigh-Anne Pinnock - @leighannepinnock

Jesy Nelson - @jesminda14

Little Mix - @littlemix

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jade wants to know 'which gorgey hun' sent her 6 bottles of vino!

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Gets Wine Hamper From Secret Admirer While Isolating
Dua Lipa agreed to collaborating with Little Mix

WATCH: Dua Lipa Admits She's Open To Collaborating With Little Mix
Perrie and Alex are enjoying isolating together.

Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Gushes Over ‘Tremendous’ Little Mix Star Girlfriend & Praises Her ‘Unbelievable’ Cooking
They've gone Insta official.

Jade Thirlwall’s Ex-Boyfriend Jed Elliott Moves On With American Actress Virginia Gardner
The tour was scheduled to kick off in June.

Will Little Mix’s Summer 2020 Tour Be Cancelled?

Hot On Capital

BTS have multiple names all of which belong to the same acronym

What Does BTS Stand For? K-Pop Group's Multiple Names & Meanings
A Harry Styles fan made a life-sized cardboard cut out of the singer

Dedicated Harry Styles Fan Makes Life-Sized Cardboard Cut-Out Of ‘Adore You’ Singer And We Are In Awe

Harry Styles

Drake's latest bop is popping off on TikTok

Drake’s New Song 'Toosie Slide’: How To Do The TikTok Viral Dance & What Are The Lyrics?

Drake

Tom Holland's hand stand challenge has got people losing it

WATCH: Tom Holland Goes Topless In Handstand Challenge & Jake Gyllenhaal Joins In

TV & Film

James Charles' YouTube reality TV show launches soon

James Charles Launches Instant Influencer Reality Show – Here's How You Can Watch

News

The Tiger King has contracted Coronavirus from pison

Joe Exotic Tiger King Has Coronavirus & Is Being Treated In Prison Hospital

Coronavirus