Little Mix's TikTok Accounts: Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards & Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Usernames Revealed

The Little Mix girls have all joined TikTok to keep fans entertained during quarantine, but what are Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall’s accounts?

TikTok became even more addictive once the Little Mix girls - Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock joined the app.

The LM5 singers even dropped their new bop ‘Break Up Song’ which has its very own TikTok dance.

Between Perrie going viral for doing a dance challenge with her boyfriend and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jade sharing some seriously relatable content, we can’t blame fans for being hooked on their videos!

But what are their usernames? Let’s take a look.

Perrie Edwards - @perrieedwards

Jade Thirlwall - @jadethirlwall

Leigh-Anne Pinnock - @leighannepinnock

Jesy Nelson - @jesminda14

Little Mix - @littlemix

