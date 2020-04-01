Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Is The Cutest In Quarantine As She Bakes ‘Break Up Song’ Cookies

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has proved she’s the biggest stan of own girl band, by making ‘Break Up Song’ cookies to celebrate the girls' new single.

Each of the Little Mix ladies; Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, and Perrie Edwards, are hating being apart from one another during self-isolation, but Jade is channeling her heartache into creativity.

After successfully making a Disney princess castle out of lego, Jade decided to turn her hand to cooking and bake a tray of biscuits to celebrate the release of Little Mix’s new single ‘Break Up Song’, which we’ve had on repeat since it dropped.

10 Things From Little Mix's Perrie Edwards On Instagram Live With Roman Kemp!

Sharing a step-by-step video of herself making the goodies from a shop-bought packet scratch, Jade wrote in the caption: “Made some Break Up Song COOKIES how did I do? @britishbakeoff” and we reckon they’re worthy of a Hollywood handshake…

Jade Thirlwall made Little Mix's new single 'Break Up Song' themed cookies. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

Sensing that Jade’s video left fellow professional chefs shook, one fan commented: “Gordon Ramsay has been very quiet since this was posted.”

The 27-year-old really has been making the best out of a bad situation while remaining in quarantine like the rest of the globe, building a Disney castle out of lego on one day and giving fans a tour of her apartment on another.

Talking about missing her bandmates while chatting on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Jade said: "It's really strange, actually.

"We see each other nearly every day, so - yeah - it feels a bit strange, but we've still been in touch every day, what with ['Break Up Song'] coming out."

The Little Mix ladies are missing each other during self-isolation. Picture: Getty

Little Mix also announced that their upcoming reality series, Little Mix: The Search had been postponed, but Jade isn't enjoying the time off of working so much.

"It was [nice] for like the first two days, but now... I really enjoy working; I like being busy," she said. "Every day, I've been trying to do things that keep my mind occupied, because I get bored easily."

Perrie also caught up with Roman on an Instagram live, saying she too missed the girls and described them as: “Loyal, caring, and dedicated.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News