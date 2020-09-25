Little Mix's Family Members From Perrie's Mum To Leigh-Anne's Sisters

Inside Little Mix's family's including Perrie Edwards's BFF mum and Leigh-Anne's sisters. Picture: Instagram @perrieedwards/ Instagram @sairah_pinnock

The Little Mix ladies are super close with their families, from their mums, siblings, and of course, their singing family- each other!

Little Mix: The Search stars only love one more thing than each other- and that's their incredibly supportive families, from their parents and various siblings, the band are super lucky to have close families that are there for them every step of the way!

Little Mix with their mums at the 2016 BRIT awards. Picture: Getty Images

Perrie Edwards's family

Perrie Edwards says her mum Debbie is her best friend. Picture: Instagram @perrieedwards

Perrie is super close with her mum, Debbie, who she has declared as her 'best friend' and is always hanging out with her and showing off their silly sides on Instagram.

During lockdown, the singer was unable to see her mum, and she took to her social media account to let her know how much she misses her.

She wrote, alongside a childhood snap of them: "Just wish I could be with you right now. I miss you so so much! I hope you have the best day ever even in these horrid circumstances!"

"I love you so so much mamma! You hold my hand through everything in life!"

"When this lockdown is over I'm literally going to koala you and not ever let go!"

Perrie has an older brother, Jonnie, who is 30 and a younger half-sister, Caitlin and her dad, who is also a singer, Andrew.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne is the youngest of three, with two older sisters, one called Sairah, who is 28 and the other called Sian-Louise, whose age is unknown but is the eldest.

The 'Holiday' singer is super close with her siblings, who she often posts up on Instagram, and fans often point out the serious likeness between her and sister Sairah.

Sairah has a six year old son called Kailum, who is Leigh-Anne's nephew- and can you just imagine having an aunt who is in one of the biggest bands in the world?!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and older sister Sairah look so similar. Picture: Instagram @leighannepinnock

Her mum is called Deborah, her father, John, and she's had a close relationship with her grandad and spent time with him in Jamaica growing up.

Jesy Nelson

We've seen probably the most of Jesy's mum, Jan, than any of the Mixers' parents, as she appeared in Jesy's NTA award winning documentary Odd One Out about the sustained trolling she has received since being in the band.

Her mum spoke honestly about what her daughter has been through and how it has affected her, saying:

"I always say I wish it was back to normal. I wish I could have life as it was and have my funny little Jes back."

"I am so proud and when I watch her on stage I get excited. I’m the loudest cheerer in the crowd."

"But as much as I love all that, and people must think how can you say that, if I could have my Jes back as she was before I’d change it like that. Not have the X Factor or any of that. Because I miss her."

"I just kind of feel like I’ve lost Jess to social media. Addicted to what people are saying."

Jesy Nelson posts adorable photo with her mum Janice White. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Jesy father is called John, and she has three siblings, an older sister, Jade, an older brother, Jonathan and a younger brother, Joseph.

We don't often see Jesy post about her siblings on Instagram, choosing to keep that part of her life more private!

Jade Thirlwall

Jade and her mum are always out there living their best lives together, for example, the Geordie singer had a real A lister moment last year when she flew her ma, Norma, all the way out to Las Vegas at quite the cost to see (and meet) Diana Ross!

Posting the adorable moment to Instagram, she wrote:

"I still can’t believe this happened. They say you should never meet your idols but Ms Diana Ross was everything we could've dreamed of and more!"

"Surprised @normathirlwallreal and flew us out to Vegas to watch our favourite artist and spent far too much money but it was worth every penny."

"This is a mother/daughter memory I will cherish forever. Thank you so much to everyone who made this happen for us."

She also has an older brother, Karl, who looks just as much fun as she is, just slightly more grown up- and is married!

