Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Share Glimpse Inside Their Home As They Quarantine Together

Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlande-Chamberlain have a stunning home to isolate in amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards and her footballer beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are – like the rest of the world right now – in quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As they try and fill their spare hours with ways to keep them entertained at home, the showbiz couple have been sharing videos from within their gorgeous mansion.

Little Mix: 5 Best LM5 Memories As We Say Bye To The Iconic Era

One of their first clips was of them performing a synchronised dance routine in their marble kitchen, proving Alex’s moves matched his girl band member girlfriend’s.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have a stunning home. Picture: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain/Instagram

Alex and Perrie are lucky enough to have an outdoor pool. Picture: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain/Instagram

Other than dancing, the pair have plenty to keep them entertained as they have a huge swimming pool indoors and another outside, as well as a hot tub.

Their outdoor pool and hot tub is set amongst a gorgeous decking area, lined with plants, which their indoor pool area overlooks.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain often posts photos from his pools. Picture: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain/Instagram

Alex and Perrie often pose for their joint photos on their landing. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Inside, the couple have long corridors adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking their garden, soft stone coloured carpets, and huge plush sofas in their living room.

Ahead of one Christmas together, Alex posted a picture of their lounge showing a sofa big enough for his entire football team with a large coffee table in the centre.

The couple's house is full of floor-to-ceiling windows. Picture: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain/Instagram

Alex and Perrie have a huge living area. Picture: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain/Instagram

They also have a cosy fire place set within a tiled wall, and double doors overlooking their garden.

Their marble staircase is lined with grey carpet and leads to a huge landing where the couple often pose for their joint snaps.

Despite its minimal feel, the couple make sure to provide comforting details, getting a huge Christmas tree for each festive season and sharing their living space with their beloved pet pooches.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News