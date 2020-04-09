Exclusive

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Perrie Edwards Embarrass Their Boyfriends By Flashing Their Underwear

Little Mix were challenged with finding something that would humiliate a loved one, if they were to show it to Roman Kemp... And they did not fail.

Fresh from scoring the top spot on The Official Big Top 40 with 'Break Up Song', Little Mix joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp via a video call, as they all self-isolate.

The girls spent an hour playing games with Roman, including one where he asked the 'Power' band to find items around their house, including something that would embarrass a loved one.

> Jade Thirlwall Opens Up About Missing Little Mix During Lockdown

Little Mix joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: PA Images

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock faced off against each other, as they both darted off of the screen, only to return holding the underwear of their boyfriends.

After Roman Kemp asked for "something a loved one would be embarrassed you showed me," Perrie came back swinging footballer, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's pants, only for Leigh-Anne to, similarly, returned holding Andre Gray's underwear.

> Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp Throw A Surprise Party For Jesy Nelson

Leigh-Anne Pinnock began dating professional footballer, Andre Gray, in 2016, after they met in Marbella of that year. They then became Instagram Official at the beginning of 2017, when she shared a photo cuddling up to the sportsperson, with the caption "gonna miss this one".

During the call with Roman Kemp, Jesy Nelson also teased an upcoming, "really exciting" collaboration with someone, which she thought would be one of the "best ones [they've] done".

They also shrugged off the idea of a collaboration with Anne-Marie, after she hinted at an upcoming song to Capital Breakfast.

The 'BIRTHDAY' singer said "Of course [she'd like to collaborate with Little Mix]. I love them," but when she was asked if it was going to happen, Anne-Marie simply shrugged and said "I dunno," with a cheeky smile.

Fans also believe this pairing may be coming sooner than expected, after Anne-Marie changed all of her social profile pictures to reflect her new pink era.

Fans believe Anne-Marie could be collaborating with Little Mix. Picture: Twitter

Mixers spotted that Little Mix shared a Story on their Instagram with a similar pink background, with the text "We're SO excited for 2020.

"Keep your eyes peeled... There's so much to come," continued the message. Another fan also believed she saw a track credited to Little Mix and Anne-Marie registered under the name 'She Doesn't Need Him'.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Little Mix News And Gossip