Anne-Marie's Pink Era: Upcoming Album, Release Date And Little Mix Collab Rumours

Anne-Marie has teased a new era with pink imagery. Picture: Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie has recently turned her social media pink, leading fans to anticipate the arrival of her new era.

In 2018, Anne-Marie released her debut studio album, 'Speak Your Mind', which included bops such as 'Alarm', 'Ciao Adios' and '2002'.

Her Ninjas are excited to see her drop her second album, which she has been working hard on, and has even began teasing her next project.

After changing her social media profile pictures to pink, and uploading Stories and posts with the caption "See you later x", fans are waiting for her new era.

But what exactly Anne-Marie she teasing?

Is Anne-Marie releasing a second album?

Many artists have taken to social media to cryptically tease a new album, including Miley Cyrus who blacked out her Twitter and Instagram to announce her EP, 'SHE IS COMING'.

Similarly, the 'FRIENDS' pop star has changed all of her social media profile images to a blank, pink square, leading a lot to believe she is teasing her second album.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Anne-Marie said she has been working hard on her album, and even hinted at a collaboration with Lil Nas X, after Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay quizzed her.

Is Anne-Marie collaborating with Little Mix?

After Anne-Marie's fans begged her to collaborate with the 'Touch' hit makers, Sonny Jay quizzed her on whether or not she'd like to release a song with Little Mix.

"Of course. Yeah, I love them," she quickly responded, but after Vick Hope questioned if it was happening, Anne-Marie jokingly shrugged and dodged the question, repeatedly.

Seeing Anne-Marie change her social platforms to pink, some fans also noticed that Little Mix shared a Story on their Instagram with a similar pink background, with the text "We're SO excited for 2020.

"Keep your eyes peeled... There's so much to come," continued the message. Another fan also believed she saw a track credited to Little Mix and Anne-Marie registered under the name 'She Doesn't Need Him'.

