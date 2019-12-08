WATCH: Anne-Marie Reacts To Her Old, Embarrassing Tweets

The ‘2002’ singer came face-to-face with some of her cringe posts on Twitter, and you have to hear them to believe them.

Anne-Marie opened Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday, 8 December, but before that, she had to pay Capital’s Evening Show presenter, Jimmy Hill, a visit.

The ‘Alarm’ pop star joined Jimmy backstage at The O2, where she revisited some of her most embarrassing posts from the past.

Anne-Marie wore a zebra-print on Jingle Bell Ball's red carpet. Picture: PA Images

Jimmy challenged the notoriously giggly Anne-Marie to not react to any of these posts; by not laughing or swearing.

Soon after, Anne-Marie – who was performing at her fourth #CapitalJBB – was presented with posts such as “Tongues are so weird I can't” and “I like bums”.

Anne-Marie was most shocked by “I only tweet while I'm having a poo” before she took a minute to praise parrots, following her post; “Wtf everyone. PARROTS CAN TALK”.

Wtf everyone. PARROTS CAN TALK. Can we just think about that for one minute. — ANNE-MARIE (@AnneMarie) November 10, 2019

She is taking to The O2’s stage to perform the likes of ‘Ciao Adios’ and ‘FRIENDS’ for 20,000 fans, alongside the likes of Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and Tom Walker.