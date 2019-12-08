WATCH: Anne-Marie Reacts To Her Old, Embarrassing Tweets

8 December 2019, 19:04

The ‘2002’ singer came face-to-face with some of her cringe posts on Twitter, and you have to hear them to believe them.

Anne-Marie opened Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday, 8 December, but before that, she had to pay Capital’s Evening Show presenter, Jimmy Hill, a visit.

The ‘Alarm’ pop star joined Jimmy backstage at The O2, where she revisited some of her most embarrassing posts from the past.

> Anne-Marie "Confirms" An Upcoming Collaboration With Lil Nas X

Anne-Marie wore a zebra-print on Jingle Bell Ball's red carpet
Anne-Marie wore a zebra-print on Jingle Bell Ball's red carpet. Picture: PA Images

Jimmy challenged the notoriously giggly Anne-Marie to not react to any of these posts; by not laughing or swearing.

Soon after, Anne-Marie – who was performing at her fourth #CapitalJBB – was presented with posts such as “Tongues are so weird I can't” and “I like bums”.

Anne-Marie was most shocked by “I only tweet while I'm having a poo” before she took a minute to praise parrots, following her post; “Wtf everyone. PARROTS CAN TALK”.

> Grab Our App To Catch Anne-Marie's Amazing #CapitalJBB Performance

She is taking to The O2’s stage to perform the likes of ‘Ciao Adios’ and ‘FRIENDS’ for 20,000 fans, alongside the likes of Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and Tom Walker.

Latest Anne-Marie News

See more Latest Anne-Marie News

Anne-Marie opened night two of the Jingle Bell Ball

Anne-Marie' Kicked Off Night Two Of The #CapitalJBB With A 'Perfect' Performance
Anne-Marie will be opening Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday

Anne-Marie Is Opening Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With SEAT 2019 On Sunday 8 December
Anne-Marie is set to collaborate with Lil Nas X

Anne-Marie "Confirms" An Upcoming Collaboration With Lil Nas X
Anne-Marie asked Niall Horan for help with her golf swing

Anne-Marie Asks Niall Horan For Golf Lessons... And Niallers Are Jealous
Anne-Marie plays the weirdest quiz around... Quizface

WATCH: Anne-Marie Plays The Weirdest Quiz On The Internet: 'Quizface'

More News

See more More News

Sigala turned up the heat with some very special guests at the Jingle Bell Ball

Sigala Lights Up The O2 At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019

Sigala

Mabel on the Jingle Bell Ball 2019

Jingle Bell Ball 2019: Mabel Gives Serious Mermaid Vibes On The Red Carpet

News

SigalaJBB

WATCH: Sigala Searches Backstage For His Jingle Bell Ball Collaborator Ella Henderson

Sigala

Anne-Marie on the red carpet

Jingle Bell Ball 2019: Anne-Marie Serves Zebra Print Fashion Goals On Red Carpet

News

Lauv on Harry Styles and puppies in his Jingle Bell Ball interview

WATCH: Lauv Slams Harry Styles And Puppies Backstage At #CapitalJBB