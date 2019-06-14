WATCH: Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp Throw A Surprise Party For Jesy Nelson

On the day Little Mix dropped their new single, 'Bounce Back', the girls joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to celebrate Jesy Nelson's birthday.

After releasing 'Bounce Back' hotspots across the country, Little Mix caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to play their new bop.

While the 'Power' singers were in the studio, Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay also threw a surprise birthday party for Jesy Nelson, who turned 28 on Friday, 14 June 2019.

Little Mix joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

"There was one thing we wanted to bring up today," said Roman Kemp, as he started to scare the Little Mix girls, before Jesy said "I'm not gonna lie; I was sat here thinking 'excuse me?!'", after she thought the guys had forgotten her big day.

Soon after, Sonny Jay brought in balloons, two cakes - one with a picture of her and her boyfriend, Love Islander Chris Hughes paste don it - and a present; a personalised phone case.

"Oh my god, stop it!" Jesy shouted. "This is the best day ever. This is so lovely. Thank you," she continued. How could we not celebrate a pop princess like her, though?

Before her celebrations, Jesy confirmed an exclusive to Capital Breakfast and said that when they perform 'Bounce Back' live, they're going to "do a look from the video" every time, "as there's so many different styles.

'Bounce Back' was written by the same person who wrote Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road'. Apparently, according to Jade Thirlwall, they spent their time teaching Geordie to the writer.