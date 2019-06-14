WATCH: Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp Throw A Surprise Party For Jesy Nelson

14 June 2019, 11:41

On the day Little Mix dropped their new single, 'Bounce Back', the girls joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to celebrate Jesy Nelson's birthday.

After releasing 'Bounce Back' hotspots across the country, Little Mix caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to play their new bop.

While the 'Power' singers were in the studio, Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay also threw a surprise birthday party for Jesy Nelson, who turned 28 on Friday, 14 June 2019.

> Little Mix Wrote Letters To Their Younger Selves About Life After The X Factor

Little Mix joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Little Mix joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

"There was one thing we wanted to bring up today," said Roman Kemp, as he started to scare the Little Mix girls, before Jesy said "I'm not gonna lie; I was sat here thinking 'excuse me?!'", after she thought the guys had forgotten her big day.

Soon after, Sonny Jay brought in balloons, two cakes - one with a picture of her and her boyfriend, Love Islander Chris Hughes paste don it - and a present; a personalised phone case.

"Oh my god, stop it!" Jesy shouted. "This is the best day ever. This is so lovely. Thank you," she continued. How could we not celebrate a pop princess like her, though?

> Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp Is Catching Up With The Biggest Stars On Our App

Before her celebrations, Jesy confirmed an exclusive to Capital Breakfast and said that when they perform 'Bounce Back' live, they're going to "do a look from the video" every time, "as there's so many different styles.

'Bounce Back' was written by the same person who wrote Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road'. Apparently, according to Jade Thirlwall, they spent their time teaching Geordie to the writer.

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix penned a letter to their younger selves

Little Mix Wrote Letters To Their Younger Selves About Life After The X Factor
Little Mix have dropped hot spots all over the country

Little Mix ‘Bounce Back’ Hotspots: All The UK Locations To Unlock Info About The Girls’ New Single
Jesy and Chris are head over heels.

Jesy Nelson And Love Island’s Chris Hughes Hint They’re Married
Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has debuted her new hairstyle

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Just Proved That She Can Pull Off Any Hair Colour
Perrie Edwards posts 'inappropriate' comment on video of her boyfriend

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Posts 'Inappropriate' Comment About Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Hot On Capital

Jonas Brothers merch has landed.

Jonas Brothers Merch Is Here And We Need Everything

Taylor Swift has dropped 'You Need To Calm Down'

Taylor Swift ‘You Need To Calm Down’ Lyrics – What They Mean

Taylor Swift

My Capital on The Global Player

Listen To Only The Hits You Want With 'My Capital' On The Global Player

News

Taylor Swift's album is expected to drop on April 26

Taylor Swift’s New Album: Everything You Need To Know About ‘Lover’ So Far – Including Release Date, Merchandise And What '4.26' Means

Taylor Swift

Maura Higgins brought the drama to the Love Island villa

Love Island’s Maura Higgins Was ‘Engaged’ Before Entering The Villa According To Online Shopping Profile

TV & Film

Dani Dyer's revealed the extreme lengths producers went to stop contestants meeting

Dani Dyer Reveals Extreme Lengths Producers Go To To Stop Love Islanders Meeting Before It Starts

TV & Film