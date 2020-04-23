Little Mix Star Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Workout Regime As She Vows To 'Get Fit' During Quarantine

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has vowed to get fit. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram / TikTok

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given fans a glimpse at her workout routine, and she's seriously strong!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 28, is spending her time in quarantine getting fit, sharing a few snippets of her workout routine on social media.

In her latest impressive Instagram upload, the Little Mix singer posted a photo on stories of herself using the squat rack in her at-home gym, squatting a seriously heavy 80kg.

“Leg day… 80kg.. this is the girl who couldn’t do a push-up a month ago,” she wrote.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock stays fit thanks to Little Mix's gruelling dance routines. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne is no doubt naturally fit thanks to years of gruelling dance routines for Little Mix concerts and music videos, but at the start of quarantine she took to TikTok to vow to get stronger.

And one month on, it looks like she achieved just that if her squatting snap is anything to go by!

Leigh-Anne posted a TikTok video from the gym in her garage, showing herself boxing in between sit-ups and training her arms by using battle ropes.

“If I have to stay at home, I’m getting fit!” She declared.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock seriously impressed fans with this photo. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne and boyfriend Andre Gray have an ideal set-up for their home workouts, with gym equipment in their huge double garage.

The couple often display their muscles on social media, with one TikTok showing Leigh-Anne attempt to stand upright on her boyfriend’s back as he lifted himself from lying down into all-fours.

After falling off a few times, the pop star eventually stayed steady for a few seconds thanks to a little help from her friend.

In another video clip showing off her strength, Leigh-Anne climbed up and over her boyfriends shoulders, in between his legs, and back up into his arms for the human climb challenge.

Now that is some serious strength!

Leigh-Anne founded her own bikini brand, In A Sea Shell, in 2019 and she’s certainly an ideal advert for the swimwear.

