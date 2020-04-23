Little Mix Star Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Workout Regime As She Vows To 'Get Fit' During Quarantine

23 April 2020, 15:26 | Updated: 23 April 2020, 15:36

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has vowed to get fit
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has vowed to get fit. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram / TikTok

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given fans a glimpse at her workout routine, and she's seriously strong!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 28, is spending her time in quarantine getting fit, sharing a few snippets of her workout routine on social media.

In her latest impressive Instagram upload, the Little Mix singer posted a photo on stories of herself using the squat rack in her at-home gym, squatting a seriously heavy 80kg.

Little Mix’s New Album LM6: Everything We Know From Release Date And Title To Collabs And Tracklist

“Leg day… 80kg.. this is the girl who couldn’t do a push-up a month ago,” she wrote.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock stays fit thanks to Little Mix's gruelling dance routines
Leigh-Anne Pinnock stays fit thanks to Little Mix's gruelling dance routines. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne is no doubt naturally fit thanks to years of gruelling dance routines for Little Mix concerts and music videos, but at the start of quarantine she took to TikTok to vow to get stronger.

And one month on, it looks like she achieved just that if her squatting snap is anything to go by!

Leigh-Anne posted a TikTok video from the gym in her garage, showing herself boxing in between sit-ups and training her arms by using battle ropes.

“If I have to stay at home, I’m getting fit!” She declared.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock seriously impressed fans with this photo
Leigh-Anne Pinnock seriously impressed fans with this photo. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne and boyfriend Andre Gray have an ideal set-up for their home workouts, with gym equipment in their huge double garage.

The couple often display their muscles on social media, with one TikTok showing Leigh-Anne attempt to stand upright on her boyfriend’s back as he lifted himself from lying down into all-fours.

After falling off a few times, the pop star eventually stayed steady for a few seconds thanks to a little help from her friend.

In another video clip showing off her strength, Leigh-Anne climbed up and over her boyfriends shoulders, in between his legs, and back up into his arms for the human climb challenge.

Now that is some serious strength!

Leigh-Anne founded her own bikini brand, In A Sea Shell, in 2019 and she’s certainly an ideal advert for the swimwear.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

One Mixer reimagined Little Mix's singles as Netflix Originals

Little Mix Songs Reimagined As Netflix Original Series

Little Mix's sixth album will be ready in time for summer

Little Mix’s New Album LM6: Everything We Know From Release Date And Title To Collabs And Tracklist
Little Mix have cancelled their 2020 summer tour

Little Mix Summer Tour Cancelled: What Should You Do If You’ve Got Tickets And Can I Get A Refund?
Jesy Nelson's freckles are out as the singer looks summery AF!

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Shows Off Freckles In Summery Snap During Lockdown
Little Mix cancel their UK summer tour

Little Mix Cancel Summer 2020 UK Tour Due To Coronavirus

Hot On Capital

Applaud Our NHS and Front Line Heroes at 8pm tonight

Join Capital And Applaud Our NHS & Front Line Heroes Tonight

Coronavirus

K-Pop fans have been praising Lee Donghae for his Toosie Slide TikTok clip

Who is TikTok Star & South Korean Singer Lee Donghae? Age, Girlfriend & Net Worth Revealed

News

The Circle are casting contestants for a potential new series

The Circle 2020 Begins Casting Despite New Series Remaining In Doubt Amid Coronavirus Crisis

TV & Film

Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel tell their story in A Secret Love

Netflix’s A Secret Love: First Look Trailer, Release Date & Heartfelt Documentary Explained

TV & Film

One Direction's glow up throughout the decade

One Direction's Decade Glow Ups, From 2010 X Factor To 2020 Solo Artists

One Direction

Too Hot To Handle's Chloe Veitch has shown off her luxury house whilst in lockdown

Inside Too Hot To Handle Star Chloe Veitch’s Lavish Essex Home

TV & Film