Little Mix In Lockdown: How Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall Are Keeping Themselves Entertained

Little Mix have popped off on TikTok during their time in isolation. Picture: Instagram

The Little Mix girls have all been in quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but what have Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson been up to?

The Little Mix stars’ busy schedules have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards are self-isolating just like the rest of us.

In the past few years, the ‘Break Up Song’ hitmakers have been super busy between touring, releasing hits and their new show The Search but now they’re spending their longest time apart from each other in quarantine.

But how have the X Factor winners been keeping themselves entertained during the lockdown?

Let’s take a look…

Perrie Edwards

The 26-year-old star kicked off her time at home with a bang after going viral with her boyfriend and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, for their iconic TikTok dance challenge.

Speaking to Capital’s very own Roman Kemp in an Instagram Live chat, she explained how she’s been enjoying isolation with her beau, saying: "He's really good!....he's good but try rationing with an athlete in your house, he's like a pit that doesn't fill up!

"All I do is cook and clean I feel like a little housewife.”

Perrie also impressed fans recently after sharing a seriously iconic performance of 'I Could Have Danced All Night’ from the film My Fair Lady, and we’re (im)patiently waiting for the next instalment!

Jade Thirlwall

Jade has ventured into all forms of entertainment, from showing some impressive moves on TikTok to building a 4000-piece Disney lego house - our kind of gal.

The ‘Black Magic’ hitmaker even gave Capital Breakfast a tour around her London flat, including her drinks cabinet and toilet guestbook!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne has kept us all entertained with her viral TikTok clips during quarantine!

The ‘Woman Like Me’ singer has done some hilarious impressions on the app as well as tried some difficult challenges with her footballer beau, Andre Gray.

She has even conducted a masterclass for her Instagram followers, teaching them how to make Nachos - not all heroes wear capes, Leigh-Anne!

Jesy Nelson

Jesy has been quarantining in true style by sunbathing in her back garden!

The star putting this time to good use, having a well-deserved break.

She has also joined TikTok and her post popped off after fans were impressed with her moves to her JLo dance challenge.

