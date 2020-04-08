Little Mix In Lockdown: How Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall Are Keeping Themselves Entertained

8 April 2020, 13:09

Little Mix have popped off on TikTok during their time in isolation
Little Mix have popped off on TikTok during their time in isolation. Picture: Instagram

The Little Mix girls have all been in quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but what have Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson been up to?

The Little Mix stars’ busy schedules have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards are self-isolating just like the rest of us.

In the past few years, the ‘Break Up Song’ hitmakers have been super busy between touring, releasing hits and their new show The Search but now they’re spending their longest time apart from each other in quarantine.

Little Mix Stars Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, And Jesy Nelson Are Embracing Their Natural Hair In Quarantine

But how have the X Factor winners been keeping themselves entertained during the lockdown?

Let’s take a look…

Perrie Edwards

The 26-year-old star kicked off her time at home with a bang after going viral with her boyfriend and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, for their iconic TikTok dance challenge.

Speaking to Capital’s very own Roman Kemp in an Instagram Live chat, she explained how she’s been enjoying isolation with her beau, saying: "He's really good!....he's good but try rationing with an athlete in your house, he's like a pit that doesn't fill up!

"All I do is cook and clean I feel like a little housewife.”

Perrie also impressed fans recently after sharing a seriously iconic performance of 'I Could Have Danced All Night’ from the film My Fair Lady, and we’re (im)patiently waiting for the next instalment!

Jade Thirlwall

Jade has ventured into all forms of entertainment, from showing some impressive moves on TikTok to building a 4000-piece Disney lego house - our kind of gal.

The ‘Black Magic’ hitmaker even gave Capital Breakfast a tour around her London flat, including her drinks cabinet and toilet guestbook!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne has kept us all entertained with her viral TikTok clips during quarantine!

The ‘Woman Like Me’ singer has done some hilarious impressions on the app as well as tried some difficult challenges with her footballer beau, Andre Gray.

She has even conducted a masterclass for her Instagram followers, teaching them how to make Nachos - not all heroes wear capes, Leigh-Anne!

Jesy Nelson

Jesy has been quarantining in true style by sunbathing in her back garden!

The star putting this time to good use, having a well-deserved break.

She has also joined TikTok and her post popped off after fans were impressed with her moves to her JLo dance challenge.

Don’t forget to join Capital’s live stream with the LM5 girls tonight at 6pm, on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are quarantining in luxury

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Share Glimpse Inside Their Home As They Quarantine Together

Features

Little Mix are very close to their families.

Little Mix Families: Meet Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne’s Siblings And Parents
Little Mix's sixth album will be ready in time for summer

Little Mix’s New Album LM6: Everything We Know From Release Date And Title To Collabs And Tracklist
Perrie Edwards' best friend is cousin Ellie Hemmings

Who Is Ellie Hemmings? Meet Perrie Edwards’ Cousin And Best Friend

Features

Each of the Little Mix ladies has gorgeous natural hair

Little Mix Stars Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, And Jesy Nelson Are Embracing Their Natural Hair In Quarantine

Hot On Capital

Talk show hosts unite to present 'One World: Home Together' event

Who Is Hosting 'One World: Home Together' As Three US Talks Show Hosts Unite For Concert

Coronavirus

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2015

One Direction's Heights Revealed: Who Is The Shortest & Tallest Member?

One Direction

Kylie Jenner has built up an astounding net worth

Kylie Jenner Net Worth: Lip Kit Queen Named Youngest Self Made Billionaire Again

Features

Niall Horan is back with some more hits

Niall Horan Is Recording New Music Whilst In Quarantine As He Shares Glimpse Of Home Studio
Billie Eilish is enjoying being alone during lockdown

Billie Eilish Is Enjoying Being Alone During COVID-19 Isolation

Billie Eilish

Kylie Jenner has been named the youngest self-made billionaire for the second year

Kylie Jenner Named Youngest Self-Made Billionaire For Second Year Running

News