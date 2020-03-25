Exclusive

Perrie Edwards Tells Us How She And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are Spending Their Time In Quarantine

25 March 2020, 13:28 | Updated: 25 March 2020, 14:53

Perrie Edwards revealed what it's been like isolating with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Picture: Instagram

Perrie Edwards said she feels like “a little housewife” isolating with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards and her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have proved they’re just like any other couple in isolation right now, by binge-watching Netflix and attempting TikTok dances.

During an Instagram Live with Capital’s Roman Kemp, Perrie revealed what it’s like to be in isolation with her sportsman beau at home, admitting she feels like “a little housewife” and confessing she fears every time she has to cook for him.

Little Mix Reveal Band Would Split Instead Of Going Solo: “If One Of Us Left, That Would Be It!”

Chatting with Roman and the 10,000+ fans who tuned in, with her beloved pooch Hatchi by her side, Perrie said her boyfriend's appetite is an entirely new level.

Perrie Edwards admitted she fears cooking for boyfriend Alex
Perrie Edwards admitted she fears cooking for boyfriend Alex. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

The ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ singer explained: “He’s good… but try rationing with an athlete in your house! He’s never full, he’s like a pit that doesn’t fill up. All I do is cook and clean…I feel like a little housewife.”

Adding that Alex has endless energy levels, Perrie said: “He’ll have a training session and then I’m like, ‘what are you doing now?’”

She also confessed her fears for cooking for him after he’s spent the past few years eating meals cooked for by a professional chef for the sake of his career.

“I don’t tend to cook for him,” Perrie said. “Because he had a professional chef with the team – it’s alright for some – but now we’re in isolation I’ve been cooking and I’m so nervous about giving him food poisoning.”

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been keeping each other entertained during lockdown
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been keeping each other entertained during lockdown. Picture: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

When Perrie isn't attempting to cook for her man, she revealed they've been watching Money Heist on Netflix to try and kill the lengthy hours in quarantine.

And after the couple’s impressive TikTok dance went viral, Perrie said it was actually the football pro who picked up the moves quickly, saying he couldn’t understand why his pop star bae couldn’t master the moves.

She told Roman: “I’ve always loved TikTok but when I see people doing it I’m like, ‘how have you got the time?’ But now I’m staying at home I thought ‘I wonder if I can give it a go…’

“Alex didn’t get why I couldn’t get it, but it was really hard, it took us like six times!”

During her chat with Roman Perrie also teased Little Mix's sixth album admitting she couldn't spill on the theme of their next EP as it's too closely linked with the album's name.

We also got a glimpse of her beloved pup Hatchi, who’s a star in his own right, while he tried to get Perrie to play fetch with him before sulking on a bean bag!

