Little Mix Reveal Band Would Split Instead Of Going Solo: “If One Of Us Left, That Would Be It!”

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall confirmed the group are going strong. Picture: Getty

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall explained that the girl band had no plans to go their separate ways, as she revealed it would be ‘all or nothing’.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall revealed that the LM5 hitmakers have no intentions to launch solo careers.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she said: "It’s all or nothing with us. We are sisters so if one of us left, that would be it!”

Little Mix ‘Break Up Song’: Who Is It About And When Is It Released?

Jade, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards have been tight-knit since they won the X Factor in 2011, and have had a soaring career since.

The ‘Woman Like Me’ hitmakers are going from strength to strength as they are currently working on their upcoming album, have a summer tour and their talent show, Little Mix: The Search, coming up.

Jade also explained that their split from Simon Cowell’s record label, SyCo, was ‘one of the hardest parts of their career, but it was necessary’.

She said: "It came at a bad time, as we were releasing new music. We were so close to the people that were there with us every day…”

Revealing that they coped through the support they gave one other, Jade added: "We’ve got each other.

"We’re very understanding when one of us is going through something.”

Speaking in December, Jade previously revealed she couldn’t ever imagine the band feuding, like other groups have in the past.

She told MailOnline: "I can't see us ever feuding. Or [if Little Mix split] getting back together without one of us being involved.

"People know we’re friends. It's not fake with us, you can just tell.”

"If one of us didn’t want to come back with us, we couldn’t do it," Leigh-Anne added.

She said: "Even the Spice Girls - who came back without Victoria - they could do it. But we couldn’t do it."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News