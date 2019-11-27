What's Next For Little Mix In 2020 After LM5 Tour? Sixth Album, TV Show & Summer Tour Announced!

Little Mix have wrapped up a tour and dropped a clothing line. Picture: Getty Images

Little Mix have had an enormous 2019 with their LM5 tour, a clothing range, and announcing a TV show, so what is next for Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson?

Little Mix have officially wrapped up their LM5 tour which took them across Europe and the UK to perform for thousands of fans, as well as dropping a clothing range with PrettyLittleThing and announcing a TV talent show- so what can we expect next from the stars as we head into 2020?

Little Mix 2020 Summer Tour: Dates And Where To Buy Tickets

Summer 2020 tour

The girls had barely wrapped up their LM5 tour, and they've already announced a huge Summer 2020 tour throughout June and July that will take them across the whole of the UK to perform their biggest hits- telling fans they 'can't get enough' of them.

From festivals, to huge open air arenas, the band are hitting some of the biggest venues across the country during 21 date tour, and you can get your tickets from 9AM 28th November from their website.

Album number 6

Never ones to waste time, Jade has confirmed they're getting back in the studio immediately to work on their next album, even cancelling their tour in Australia so they could focus on making new music.

Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced they'd officially been signed as songwriters in a deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing via TwentySeven Music Publishing after having many writing credits for the band's previous hits.

They teased they'd been over in LA writing with Ariana Grande collaborator, Tayla Parx, so we're wondering if they'll be taking the wheel in the writing process for LM6?

The Search

Little Mix, who we all know were formed on and won X Factor in 2011, announced in October they're launching their own talent competition, The Search, on BBC Three, to try and find the next big UK band, which will hit our TV screens in 2020.

The show will directly rival Simon Cowell's latest spin on the X Factor, 'The Band', which will also be seeking out the next big band... awks!

The girls revealed to The Mirror: "Auditions are happening now. There have been thousands of people auditioning. It’s insane."

Jade revealed, "We don’t want to give too much away, but there are no genres - we are completely open."

"Boys, girls, numbers-wise - it doesn’t matter. We just want to find the next amazing band."

Headlining British Summer Time Festival

Little Mix are headlining British Summertime Festival at Hyde Park. Picture: Little Mix Official Tour Image

The band has been announced as the first headline act for the huge music festival at Hyde Park in summer of 2020, which has seen the likes of Bruno Mars, Celine Dion and Robbie Williams take to the open air stage.

Jesy's gushed: "We’re so excited to perform at BST Hyde Park. It’s such a massive gig with a huge crowd, so it’s definitely going to be one of our 2020 highlights."

"We’ve been to see acts at BST before and it’s always such a party atmosphere. We’ll be bringing that to our set next year for sure!"

