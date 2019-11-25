Little Mix 2020 Summer Tour: Dates And Where To Buy Tickets
25 November 2019, 08:50
Little Mix have announced their upcoming Summer 2020 tour, which will see them performing their hits across the UK.
Little Mix are set to tour their biggest bops, including 'Woman Like Me' and 'Bounce Back', across the United Kingdom throughout Summer 2020.
Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are set to perform their classic hits at the likes of Cardiff, Southampton, London and Carlisle.
> WATCH: Simon Cowell Explains The Controversy Between His Show And Little Mix's Show
When and where are Little Mix touring in 2020?
The 'Secret Love Song' hitmakers are performing on a 21 date-long tour, seeing them perform at American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, Bitts Park and Fischer County Ground.
-
Friday, 26 June - Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium
-
Saturday, 27 June - St Helens, R.F.C. Stadium
-
Sunday, 28 June - Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium
-
Tuesday, 30 June - Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium
-
Thursday, 02 July - Southampton, The Ageas Bowl
-
Friday, 03 July - Plymouth, Home Park Stadium
-
Saturday, 04 July - London, American Express Presents BST Hyde Park
-
Sunday, 05 July - Lytham, Lytham Festival
-
Thursday, 09 July - Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium
-
Friday, 10 July - Colchester, JobServe Community Stadium
-
Saturday, 11 July - Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zip World
-
Sunday, 12 July - Hull, Hull College Craven Park
-
Tuesday, 14 July - Ardingly, South of England Event Centre
-
Thursday, 16 July - Durham, Emirates Riverside
-
Friday, 17 July - Leicester, Fischer County Ground
-
Saturday, 18 July - Norfolk, Holkham Hall
-
Sunday, 19 July - Canterbury, The Spitfire Ground
-
Tuesday, 21 July - Scarborough, Scarborough Open Air Theatre
-
Friday, 24 July - Carlisle, Bitts Park
-
Saturday, 25 July - Ayr, Ayr Racecourse
-
Sunday, 26 July - Aberdeen, Hazlehead Park
When can I buy tickets for Little Mix's Summer 2020 tour?
Little Mix teased that they are selling tickets for next year's tour from 9AM on Thursday, 28 November. You can buy them from their website.
> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip