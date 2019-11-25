Little Mix 2020 Summer Tour: Dates And Where To Buy Tickets

Little Mix's Summer 2020 tour sees them visit London, Leicester and Cardiff. Picture: Twitter

Little Mix have announced their upcoming Summer 2020 tour, which will see them performing their hits across the UK.

Little Mix are set to tour their biggest bops, including 'Woman Like Me' and 'Bounce Back', across the United Kingdom throughout Summer 2020.

Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are set to perform their classic hits at the likes of Cardiff, Southampton, London and Carlisle.

> WATCH: Simon Cowell Explains The Controversy Between His Show And Little Mix's Show

When and where are Little Mix touring in 2020?

The 'Secret Love Song' hitmakers are performing on a 21 date-long tour, seeing them perform at American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, Bitts Park and Fischer County Ground.

Friday, 26 June - Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium Saturday, 27 June - St Helens, R.F.C. Stadium Sunday, 28 June - Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium Tuesday, 30 June - Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium Thursday, 02 July - Southampton, The Ageas Bowl Friday, 03 July - Plymouth, Home Park Stadium Saturday, 04 July - London, American Express Presents BST Hyde Park Sunday, 05 July - Lytham, Lytham Festival Thursday, 09 July - Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium Friday, 10 July - Colchester, JobServe Community Stadium Saturday, 11 July - Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zip World Sunday, 12 July - Hull, Hull College Craven Park Tuesday, 14 July - Ardingly, South of England Event Centre Thursday, 16 July - Durham, Emirates Riverside Friday, 17 July - Leicester, Fischer County Ground Saturday, 18 July - Norfolk, Holkham Hall Sunday, 19 July - Canterbury, The Spitfire Ground Tuesday, 21 July - Scarborough, Scarborough Open Air Theatre Friday, 24 July - Carlisle, Bitts Park Saturday, 25 July - Ayr, Ayr Racecourse Sunday, 26 July - Aberdeen, Hazlehead Park

When can I buy tickets for Little Mix's Summer 2020 tour?

Little Mix teased that they are selling tickets for next year's tour from 9AM on Thursday, 28 November. You can buy them from their website.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip