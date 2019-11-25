Little Mix 2020 Summer Tour: Dates And Where To Buy Tickets

25 November 2019, 08:50

Little Mix's Summer 2020 tour sees them visit London, Leicester and Cardiff
Little Mix's Summer 2020 tour sees them visit London, Leicester and Cardiff. Picture: Twitter

Little Mix have announced their upcoming Summer 2020 tour, which will see them performing their hits across the UK.

Little Mix are set to tour their biggest bops, including 'Woman Like Me' and 'Bounce Back', across the United Kingdom throughout Summer 2020.

Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are set to perform their classic hits at the likes of Cardiff, Southampton, London and Carlisle.

When and where are Little Mix touring in 2020?

The 'Secret Love Song' hitmakers are performing on a 21 date-long tour, seeing them perform at American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, Bitts Park and Fischer County Ground.

  1. Friday, 26 June - Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

  2. Saturday, 27 June - St Helens, R.F.C. Stadium

  3. Sunday, 28 June - Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium

  4. Tuesday, 30 June - Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium

  5. Thursday, 02 July - Southampton, The Ageas Bowl

  6. Friday, 03 July - Plymouth, Home Park Stadium

  7. Saturday, 04 July - London, American Express Presents BST Hyde Park

  8. Sunday, 05 July - Lytham, Lytham Festival

  9. Thursday, 09 July - Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium

  10. Friday, 10 July - Colchester, JobServe Community Stadium

  11. Saturday, 11 July - Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zip World

  12. Sunday, 12 July - Hull, Hull College Craven Park

  13. Tuesday, 14 July - Ardingly, South of England Event Centre

  14. Thursday, 16 July - Durham, Emirates Riverside

  15. Friday, 17 July - Leicester, Fischer County Ground

  16. Saturday, 18 July - Norfolk, Holkham Hall

  17. Sunday, 19 July - Canterbury, The Spitfire Ground

  18. Tuesday, 21 July - Scarborough, Scarborough Open Air Theatre

  19. Friday, 24 July - Carlisle, Bitts Park

  20. Saturday, 25 July - Ayr, Ayr Racecourse

  21. Sunday, 26 July - Aberdeen, Hazlehead Park

When can I buy tickets for Little Mix's Summer 2020 tour?

Little Mix teased that they are selling tickets for next year's tour from 9AM on Thursday, 28 November. You can buy them from their website.

