WATCH: Simon Cowell Explains The Controversy Between His Show And Little Mix's Show

After it was rumoured that Little Mix's talent show was going head-to-head against Simon Cowell's, the The X Factor judge discussed the issue.

Simon Cowell has announced an upcoming show, titled The Band, which will see him attempt to create a new genre of music, which he named "UK-Pop".

However, Mixers have noted that this is set to be direct competition for Little Mix's upcoming series, The Search.

Little Mix won Simon Cowell's reality series, The X Factor.

Speaking to Rob Howard - while Roman Kemp is preparing for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - the The X Factor star said "We'd planned to do [The Band] in 2020, and for certain reasons, we thought we're going to have to bring this show forward, this year.

"A lot of people have the same idea for a show at the same time. Little Mix actually came to see me a year and a half ago to say they were planning on doing [The Search] which I thought was going out in 2021," he continued.

Cutting a long story short, Simon stated that as the 'Power' singers brought their show forward, he decided to bring the release date of The Band forward, too.

Simon has previously stated that he couldn't co-produce The Search, as there was going to be a conflict of interest from the beginning.

Little Mix's talent show, The Search, will see Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards mentor several singing hopefuls into becoming a chart-topping band, like them.