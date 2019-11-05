BTS Fans In Outrage As Simon Cowell Tries To Invent New Genre 'UK-Pop' To Rival K-Pop

Simon Cowell has angered K-Pop fans. Picture: Getty

Simon Cowell has angered Little Mix and BTS fans with the announcement of his new talent show The Band.

Weeks after it was announced Little Mix are launching their own talent show on the BBC, The Search, to find the nation’s next biggest group, Simon Cowell revealed he too is creating a TV show with a similar mission.

Simon’s new talent show has not only angered Little Mix fans, as the programmes are set to air around the same time, but he’s also annoyed K-Pop fans after saying he wants to find a band to launch what he's calling "UK-Pop".

“Simon Cowell wants to recreate BTS in Britain with a group and he’s calling it ‘UKPOP’ I’m in f*****g tears,” one person tweeted, as another said: “Pls tell me Simon Cowell isn’t actually trying to create a thing called ‘UKPOP’ just to compete with BTS tell me what I read was a joke.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote: “It’s amazing seeing armys go tf off at that article that simon cowell said he wanted to create a group that can surpass bts but what’s even better is that armys are also coming to little mix’s defense too. It’s a beautiful sign [sic].”

A fourth added: “That’s how you know @BTS_twt really got the WHOLE music industry shaking when Simon Cowell himself said, he wants to create a thing called ‘UK-Pop’.”

It comes after the music mogul explained he was planning to launch X Factor All Stars when the current celebrity series of The X Factor comes to an end, but he changed his plans and is instead launching X Factor The Band.

X Factor All Stars would have seen previous X Factor winners such as Leona Lewis, competing against one another for the all star title.

However, X Factor The Band will search for the country’s next big girl band, boy band or mixed group.

Little Mix apparently approached Simon to ask if he would co-produce their show, but he declined due to a conflict of interest.

He explained to the tabloids: “This is what really happened. I was approached to co-produce that show last year by Little Mix’s management.

“I told them the problem was we have a conflict of interest because we are launching X Factor The Band in 2020. We were told their show was going to launch in 2021.

“Then we had the fallout and find out Little Mix were bringing their show forward. Was that intentional because we are doing our show? I have no idea.

“But regardless, it was too much fun not to do this year. I would rather it was us doing it first. It 100 per cent makes it more exciting there being a battle.”

What people like Simon Cowell fail to realise is that if you're trying to replicate BTS's success and only doing it to make money - it isnt going to work. People need to realise there is no 'secret formula' to make 'another BTS' stop trying to cash in on it pic.twitter.com/NoVVZZJCTP — Karma 🍒 @ 23/11 Japan Muster (@tantrumtae) November 3, 2019

NOT AT HOW SIMON COWELL IS TRYING TO MAKE ANOTHER X FACTOR TO COMPETE AGAINST LITTLE MIX AND TRYING TO DEBUT A UK BASED GROUP THAT WILL ATTEMPT TO OUTSELL BTS... pic.twitter.com/8pF73rIPkD — bren ♡ matty (@homoseokjin) November 4, 2019

lmao waking up to this simon cowell thing if he thinks he can top little mix and bts that would be the biggest joke i've ever heard my faves ain't shaking at all pic.twitter.com/qTXKjL8XWy — gil : yunho cuddles✨🌙 (@yunhosforehead) November 4, 2019

Revealing the type of band he hopes to find from his new show, Simon said: “K-Pop is ruling the world. This is a show to find a band to launch UK-Pop. It’s more than winning a record contract, it’s starting a new music wave.

“Every group will be put together by us — just like One Direction, Little Mix and Fifth Harmony. It’s people who represent Britain’s version of K-Pop. That was always our plan. We’ve just brought it forward a bit.”

Little Mix’s talent show will see Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock coach the singing hopefuls to become part of an all-male, all-female, or mixed band.

Their TV show is expected to air at the start of 2020.

