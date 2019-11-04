WATCH: Jade Thirlwall Cried On Stage During 'Secret Love Song' On LM5 Tour

4 November 2019, 13:07 | Updated: 4 November 2019, 13:15

Jade Thirlwall gets emotional during 'Secret Love Song' on LM5 tour
Jade Thirlwall gets emotional during 'Secret Love Song' on LM5 tour. Picture: PA/Twitter

Jade Thirlwall became emotional during a performance of 'Secret Love Song', leaving fans wondering if she was caught up in the moment or if something else had her choking up?

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall became emotional during a performance of 'Secret Love Song' at The O2 on their LM5 tour, during the part of the show she, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock take to the ceiling of The O2 so get seriously up close and personal with fans.

Little Mix Hated Their Name After Changing It & Thought It Would End Their Career

A fan took to Twitter to share the touching clip of the girls in their floaty grecian gowns, suspended in the air above thousands of fans, where Jade has to pause her singing because she's too emotional.

They wrote: "jade crying through secret love song i had soooo many [tears]."

The girls are open with each other and fans when it comes to their emotions, with Jesy having also being overwhelmed with emotion in the same section of the show, with the other girls leaping to comfort her, at an earlier show in Milan.

The 28-year-old's documentary, Odd One Out, which opened up about the impact trolling and online bullying had on her life, had recently aired, which sparked an outpouring of love from people all over the country and praising Jesy for speaking out.

The documentary also showed the pain her bandmates had endured seeing the singer's mental health suffer at the hands of trolls.

This isn't the first time Jade has become tearful on stage, breaking down back in November of 2018 at an intimate show with fans in London, telling fans she needed some 'tissues for her issues', once again being comforted by her bandmates.

Perrie Edwards offered Jade some support by holding out her hand for her fellow bandmate throughout the performance.

They recently made headlines by announcing they were cancelling the Australian and New Zealand leg of their tour, as they want to focus on recording new music and have also launched a brand new talent show to try and find the next big band.

The winners will be invited to support the girls on tour, which is a huge opportunity, and throws back to where they started off themselves, on X Factor, winning the talent show back in 2012.

