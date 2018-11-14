Fans Rally Around Jade Thirlwall After She Breaks Down In Tears On Stage

14 November 2018, 07:52 | Updated: 14 November 2018, 10:27

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall broke down on stage at an intimate gig in London last night and now fans are supporting the singer all over social media.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall looked visibly upset on stage last night as the ladies put on another iconic shows at a small venue in London.

Although the confirmed #CapitalJBB artists absolutely owned their performance, fans were quick to point out how sad Jade seemed throughout the set.

> Little Mix Are Coming To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball – The Girls Are Officially Back At The #CapitalJBB!

Jade Thirlwall walks the MTV EMAs red carpet
Jade Thirlwall walks the MTV EMAs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Jade, who performed at the MTV EMAs with her Little Mix bandmates and the queen that is Nicki Minaj just last week where she seemed happy on stage however things seemed a lot different last night.

Although the reason for her unhappiness hasn't been revealed, some are speculating whether it could be related to her boyfriend Jed Elliott. Either way, we don't like seeing Jade looking so upset!

We're sending her all our love just like her #Mixers...

> Download our free app to keep up to date with all the #CapitalJBB news you need in your life!

Perrie Edwards offered Jade some support by holding out her hand for her fellow bandmate throughout the performance.

Jade told the crowd: “I need some tissues for my issues.” as well as putting a message on her Instagram earlier in the day stating, "Digging a hole to hide from all my problems."

Jade Thirlwall's Instagram post
Jade Thirlwall's Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix reveal they were told to 'flirt' to get their music played in the US by their label

Little Mix Were Told By Their US Label To 'Flirt' To Get Their Music Played In The US
Simon Cowell has parted ways from Little Mix.

Simon Cowell Reveals The Reason Little Mix Left His Label, Syco
Benedict Cumberbatch covers Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me'

WATCH: Benedict Cumberbatch's Dramatic Reading Of 'Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' Is Iconic
Little Mix Talk 'Solo Projects' & Slam 'Provocative' Outfit Claims In Attitude Interview

Little Mix Talk 'Solo Projects' & Slam 'Provocative' Outfit Claims In Attitude Interview
Little Mix are coming to the Jingle Bell Ball!

Little Mix Are Coming To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball – The Girls Are Officially Back At The #CapitalJBB!

More News

See more More News

Vicky Pattison and John Noble.

Vicky Pattison Shares Post About “Struggling Souls” After Fiancé John Noble Spotted With Other Girl

TV & Film

The Inbetweeners are returning for their ten year anniversary

The Inbetweeners Are Returning For A One Off Show

News

The pair have been dating for years

Who is Fleur East’s Secret Boyfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Marcel Badiane-Robin

TV & Film

Netflix's secret Christmas catalogue is here & all you need are the codes

Netflix Secret Codes: How To Unlock A Christmas Library Of Hidden Movies
Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer is confirmed for I'm A Celebrity 2018

I'm A Celebrity 2018: Malique Thompson-Dwyer's Hollyoaks Character, Age & Relationship Status

TV & Film