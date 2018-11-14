Fans Rally Around Jade Thirlwall After She Breaks Down In Tears On Stage

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall broke down on stage at an intimate gig in London last night and now fans are supporting the singer all over social media.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall looked visibly upset on stage last night as the ladies put on another iconic shows at a small venue in London.

Although the confirmed #CapitalJBB artists absolutely owned their performance, fans were quick to point out how sad Jade seemed throughout the set.

Jade Thirlwall walks the MTV EMAs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Jade, who performed at the MTV EMAs with her Little Mix bandmates and the queen that is Nicki Minaj just last week where she seemed happy on stage however things seemed a lot different last night.

Although the reason for her unhappiness hasn't been revealed, some are speculating whether it could be related to her boyfriend Jed Elliott. Either way, we don't like seeing Jade looking so upset!

We're sending her all our love just like her #Mixers...

jade thirlwall of you see this please know i love you with everything in me i hope you are always happy i would do anything for you i love you so so so so so much — jordan loves jade (@jqdethirlwqll) November 14, 2018

Perrie Edwards offered Jade some support by holding out her hand for her fellow bandmate throughout the performance.

Jade told the crowd: “I need some tissues for my issues.” as well as putting a message on her Instagram earlier in the day stating, "Digging a hole to hide from all my problems."