Little Mix Make Nicki Minaj Cry With Sweet MTV EMAs Gift

5 November 2018, 11:17 | Updated: 5 November 2018, 11:20

Little Mix and Nicki Minaj performed 'Woman Like Me' for the first time with Nicki Minaj
Little Mix and Nicki Minaj performed 'Woman Like Me' for the first time with Nicki Minaj. Picture: PA

Little Mix performed 'Woman Like Me' with Nicki Minaj at the MTV EMAs and their surprise gift to the rapper brought her to tears.

Little Mix's lead single from their upcoming fifth studio album 'LM5' is the incredible 'Woman Like Me' - and the foursome performed it with Nicki Minaj live for the first time ever at the MTV EMAs.

> Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Went Full Savage On Cardi B & Nicki Minaj LOVED It

Their breathtaking perfomance of the song went down an absolute storm with fans everywhere and social media was full with positive comments about the stunning collab, but Little Mix's gift was what really caught Nicki Minaj in the feels.

Following their MTV EMAs performance, Nicki took to Twitter to reveal that Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards had bought her some flowers and written personal messages in a card which had made her cry 'thug tears'.

Nicki revealed, 'The girls gave me a gorgeous bouquet of flowers w|a card attached & I literally shed some thug tears once I got back to the hotel & read it. So happy we worked together. They looked & performed BOMB tonight.'

It wasn't revealed exactly what Little Mix wrote in their card to Nicki, but given the fact that they've been wanting to work with the 'Queen' rapper for years, we'd imagine they were some pretty heartwarming and honest messages.

Nicki Minaj revealed Little Mix's gift made her cry 'thug tears'
Nicki Minaj revealed Little Mix's gift made her cry 'thug tears'. Picture: Twitter

After the show, Little Mix also took to Twitter to tell Nicki that she's "a dream come true", writing, 'Girl power at its flippin’ finest! We came, we conquered @NICKIMINAJ you are a dream come true and we love you so much'.

Little Mix and Nicki Minaj both took home awards from the MTV EMAs, with Nicki winning 'Best Look' and 'Best Hip Hop' and Little Mix winning 'Best UK & Ireland Act'.

But it was all about the first performance from Little Mix and Nicki together that caught everyone's attention and totally stole the show. Great work ladies!

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix and Nicki Minaj performed 'Woman Like Me' for the first time with Nicki Minaj

Little Mix Make Nicki Minaj Cry With Sweet MTV EMAs Gift

Little Mix's 'Joan Of Arc lyrics prove thier glow up is real

Little Mix's 'Joan Of Arc' Lyrics Prove Their Glow Up Is Real
Little Mix released an official statement about Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's feud

Little Mix Release Official Statement About Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Drama
Jade Thirlwall slams Cardi B with Nicki Minaj's messages & the rapper loved it

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Went Full Savage On Cardi B & Nicki Minaj LOVED It
Little Mix wade in the Cardi B-Nicki Minaj beef

Little Mix Defend Nicki Minaj After Cardi B Claims She Was Original 'Woman Like Me' Collaborator

More News

See more More News

Khloé Kardashian reveals she's relieved a KUWTK camera wasn't with her when she discovered Tristan Thompson's cheating

Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Shocking Off-Screen Reaction To Discovering Tristan Thompson's Cheating On Twitter

News

Charlotte Crosby broke her nose in three places during filming.

Charlotte Crosby Reveals Broken Nose After Freak Accident Leaves Her Injured
James Arthur, Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora and more are all confirmed for the #CapitalJBB!

#CapitalJBB Line Up 2018 - Liam Payne, James Arthur, Halsey & More Confirmed For The Jingle Bell Ball!

Events

Ellie Goulding is coming to the Ball!

Ellie Goulding’s Coming To The Jingle Bell Ball – And She’s Bringing All Her Mates With Her!
Anne-Marie is coming to the Ball!

Anne-Marie Is The First Act Confirmed For The #CapitalJBB – And She Can’t Wait To Perform For You!