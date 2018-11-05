Little Mix Make Nicki Minaj Cry With Sweet MTV EMAs Gift

Little Mix and Nicki Minaj performed 'Woman Like Me' for the first time with Nicki Minaj. Picture: PA

Little Mix performed 'Woman Like Me' with Nicki Minaj at the MTV EMAs and their surprise gift to the rapper brought her to tears.

Little Mix's lead single from their upcoming fifth studio album 'LM5' is the incredible 'Woman Like Me' - and the foursome performed it with Nicki Minaj live for the first time ever at the MTV EMAs.

> Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Went Full Savage On Cardi B & Nicki Minaj LOVED It

Their breathtaking perfomance of the song went down an absolute storm with fans everywhere and social media was full with positive comments about the stunning collab, but Little Mix's gift was what really caught Nicki Minaj in the feels.

Following their MTV EMAs performance, Nicki took to Twitter to reveal that Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards had bought her some flowers and written personal messages in a card which had made her cry 'thug tears'.

Nicki revealed, 'The girls gave me a gorgeous bouquet of flowers w|a card attached & I literally shed some thug tears once I got back to the hotel & read it. So happy we worked together. They looked & performed BOMB tonight.'

It wasn't revealed exactly what Little Mix wrote in their card to Nicki, but given the fact that they've been wanting to work with the 'Queen' rapper for years, we'd imagine they were some pretty heartwarming and honest messages.

Nicki Minaj revealed Little Mix's gift made her cry 'thug tears'. Picture: Twitter

After the show, Little Mix also took to Twitter to tell Nicki that she's "a dream come true", writing, 'Girl power at its flippin’ finest! We came, we conquered @NICKIMINAJ you are a dream come true and we love you so much'.

Little Mix and Nicki Minaj both took home awards from the MTV EMAs, with Nicki winning 'Best Look' and 'Best Hip Hop' and Little Mix winning 'Best UK & Ireland Act'.

But it was all about the first performance from Little Mix and Nicki together that caught everyone's attention and totally stole the show. Great work ladies!

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!