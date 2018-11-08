Little Mix Are Coming To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball – The Girls Are Officially Back At The #CapitalJBB!

8 November 2018, 07:43 | Updated: 8 November 2018, 08:23

Little Mix are coming to the Jingle Bell Ball!
Little Mix are coming to the Jingle Bell Ball! Picture: Capital

You wanted ‘em, we got ‘em for you… Little Mix are the final name to be confirmed for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball!

Whenever we announce an event, you guys pretty much flood our timelines asking for Little Mix… so we’re over the moon to announce that the girls are officially confirmed as Jingle Bell Ball performers!

#CapitalJBB Line Up 2018 - Who's Going To Be Taking The Stage At The Jingle Bell Ball?!

Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne are buzzing to be back for their FIFTH performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola… surely that’s some kind of record?

Jesy Nelson told us, “Jingle Bell Ball is a special time of the year, everyone’s excited for Christmas, everyone’s in good spirits and it’s just fun! They’re my favourite.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock added that the goody bags we give the artists are some of the best, and why they love performing at the #CapitalJBB, “It’s good when we have opened it before because then we can just enjoy the rest of the day, have a little bit of a drink and stuff”.

We can’t wait to see these fierce females rock the stage on Sunday 9thDecember at London’s O2 – it’s gonna be HUGE!

