#CapitalJBB Line Up 2018 - Who's Going To Be Taking The Stage At The Jingle Bell Ball?!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is back! Picture: Capital

Who's going to be taking the stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola this year?

So, the acts taking the stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola 2018 are...

... going to be revealed on Capital Breakfast on Monday (5th November) from 8am! (Well, we couldn't give you all the goss THAT easily, could we?!).

Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Yep, you'll have to keep it Capital all next week to find out which HUGE global superstars will be taking the stage at this year's #CapitalJBB - and trust us, we have an AMAZING line-up to reveal for you!

We can't wait to reveal them all to you, but while you're waiting, you can make sure you're one of the first to get tickets by downloading the Capital app, where you'll be granted access to our pre-sale, starting Tuesday (6th November) at 8am.

Tickets will also go on general sale on Thursday (8th November) at 8am too.

Tickets always sell out fast, so make sure you put those dates in your diary so you don't miss out!

If you're reading this on the app wanting to buy pre-sale tickets, just tap the home 'g' button in the top right-hand corner, followed by the 'JBB' button in the bottom right-hand corner.

Plus if that’s not easy enough, head over to Coca-Cola's social channels on Tuesday 6th November as they can get you into the exclusive presale too.

Jingle Bell Ball 2018: Frequently Asked Questions