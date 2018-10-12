Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' Lyrics Include A Tribute To Beyoncé

Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' will feature on their fifth studio album. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix and Nicki Minaj have released new song 'Woman Like Me' and the lyrics include a tribute to 'Drunk In Love' superstar Beyoncé.

Little Mix have been teasing plenty of secrets from the upcoming fifth studio album during listening sessions with fans recently, but now they've finally released their huge comeback single 'Woman Like Me' alongside Nicki Minaj.

'Woman Like Me' is an empowering track that sees Jade sing about breaking hearts whilst Jesy refuses to be silent over the top of a trademark Little Mix banger - but there's also a little tribute to Beyoncé in there.

During Leigh-Anne's second verse, she references Beyoncé's 2013 song 'Drunk In Love', which also featured her husband Jay-Z...

You got them blue jeans with the rip up in em

My hair with your fingers in it

Love it when you turn me on

Yoncé with a little bit of

Love drunk in the middle with it

Get down to our favourite song

Whether or not Leigh-Anne is trying to tell us that she gets down with her footballer boyfriend Andre Gray to some Beyoncé or if it's just a general lyric not specifically about her, we love legends celebrating legends.

Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' lyrics include a tribute to Beyoncé. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix feat Nicki Minaj - 'Woman Like Me' Lyrics

[Verse 1: Jesy]

I always say what I’m feeling

I was born without a zip on my mouth

Sometimes I don’t even mean it

It takes a little while to figure me out

[Verse 2: Leigh-Anne]

I like my coffee with two sugars in it

High heels and my jewellery drippin'

Drinkin' I get all fired up

(hey hey hey)

Insecure but I'm working with it

Many things that I could get rid of

Ain't about to give it up

[Pre-Chorus: Jade Thirlwall & Perrie Edwards]

I made a few mistakes, I regret it nightly

I broke a couple hearts that I wear on my sleeve

My mama always said "Girl, you're troubling"

And now I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me?

And every time we touch, oh you make me feel weak

I can tell you’re shy and I think you're so sweet

Spending every night under covers and

Still I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me?

(A woman)

[Chorus: Jade]

Woman like me, like a woman like me

La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me

La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me

La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me

[Verse 3: Jesy]

Baby, just be mine for the weekend

We can get a takeaway and sit on the couch

We could just go out for the evening

Hopefully end up with you kissing my mouth, eh eh

[Verse 4: Leigh-Anne]

You got them blue jeans with the rip up in em

My hair with your fingers in it

Love it when you turn me on

Yoncé with a little bit of

Love drunk in the middle with it

Get down to our favourite song

[Pre-Chorus: Jade Thirlwall & Perrie Edwards]

I made a few mistakes, I regret it nightly

I broke a couple hearts that I wear on my sleeve

My mama always said "Girl, you're troubling"

And now I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me?

And every time we touch, oh you make me feel weak

I can tell you’re shy and I think your so sweet

Spending every night under covers and

Still I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me?

(A woman)

[Chorus: Jade]

Woman like me, like a woman like me

La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me

La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me

La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me

[Verse: Nicki Minaj]

(Yo)

Woman like me, yes a woman like me

Soon as I brush up on him, I can tell he like me

I know all the mandem ah try fi swipe me

Nah the duppy could afford to ice me

Tell em there's a bad Trini bitch up ina your area

But the more bad bitches then the more merrier

Baddies to my left & to the right they little scarier

Rude boy, tell me, can you handle all this derriere

Rrrr

A million, I'm getting my billion

Greatest of all time cos I'ma chameleon

I switch it up for every era, I'm really palm

These bitches really wanna be Nicki, I'm really mom

Apple cut the cheque, I want all this money

7-Up go grip the tech and leave all this bloody

It's the Queen and Little Mix, skated on em sorry

My daddy is Indian (swish), all this curry

Woman like me, like a woman like me

La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like

[Pre-Chorus: Jade Thirlwall & Perrie Edwards]

I made a few mistakes that I regret it nightly

I broke a couple hearts that I wear on my sleeve

Mama always said "Girl, you're troubling"

And now I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me?

Every time we touch, oh you make me feel weak

I can tell you’re shy and I think your so sweet

Spending every night under covers and

Still I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me?

(For a woman like me?)

[Chorus: All]

Woman like me, like a woman like me

La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me

La-la-la woman like, like a woman like me

La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me

A woman like me

[Outro: Nicki Minaj]

Young money, grrrr

