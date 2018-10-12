Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' Lyrics Include A Tribute To Beyoncé
12 October 2018, 00:00 | Updated: 12 October 2018, 00:01
Little Mix and Nicki Minaj have released new song 'Woman Like Me' and the lyrics include a tribute to 'Drunk In Love' superstar Beyoncé.
Little Mix have been teasing plenty of secrets from the upcoming fifth studio album during listening sessions with fans recently, but now they've finally released their huge comeback single 'Woman Like Me' alongside Nicki Minaj.
'Woman Like Me' is an empowering track that sees Jade sing about breaking hearts whilst Jesy refuses to be silent over the top of a trademark Little Mix banger - but there's also a little tribute to Beyoncé in there.
During Leigh-Anne's second verse, she references Beyoncé's 2013 song 'Drunk In Love', which also featured her husband Jay-Z...
You got them blue jeans with the rip up in em
My hair with your fingers in it
Love it when you turn me on
Yoncé with a little bit of
Love drunk in the middle with it
Get down to our favourite song
Whether or not Leigh-Anne is trying to tell us that she gets down with her footballer boyfriend Andre Gray to some Beyoncé or if it's just a general lyric not specifically about her, we love legends celebrating legends.
Little Mix feat Nicki Minaj - 'Woman Like Me' Lyrics
[Verse 1: Jesy]
I always say what I’m feeling
I was born without a zip on my mouth
Sometimes I don’t even mean it
It takes a little while to figure me out
[Verse 2: Leigh-Anne]
I like my coffee with two sugars in it
High heels and my jewellery drippin'
Drinkin' I get all fired up
(hey hey hey)
Insecure but I'm working with it
Many things that I could get rid of
Ain't about to give it up
[Pre-Chorus: Jade Thirlwall & Perrie Edwards]
I made a few mistakes, I regret it nightly
I broke a couple hearts that I wear on my sleeve
My mama always said "Girl, you're troubling"
And now I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me?
And every time we touch, oh you make me feel weak
I can tell you’re shy and I think you're so sweet
Spending every night under covers and
Still I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me?
(A woman)
[Chorus: Jade]
Woman like me, like a woman like me
La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me
La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me
La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me
[Verse 3: Jesy]
Baby, just be mine for the weekend
We can get a takeaway and sit on the couch
We could just go out for the evening
Hopefully end up with you kissing my mouth, eh eh
[Verse 4: Leigh-Anne]
You got them blue jeans with the rip up in em
My hair with your fingers in it
Love it when you turn me on
Yoncé with a little bit of
Love drunk in the middle with it
Get down to our favourite song
[Pre-Chorus: Jade Thirlwall & Perrie Edwards]
I made a few mistakes, I regret it nightly
I broke a couple hearts that I wear on my sleeve
My mama always said "Girl, you're troubling"
And now I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me?
And every time we touch, oh you make me feel weak
I can tell you’re shy and I think your so sweet
Spending every night under covers and
Still I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me?
(A woman)
[Chorus: Jade]
Woman like me, like a woman like me
La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me
La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me
La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me
[Verse: Nicki Minaj]
(Yo)
Woman like me, yes a woman like me
Soon as I brush up on him, I can tell he like me
I know all the mandem ah try fi swipe me
Nah the duppy could afford to ice me
Tell em there's a bad Trini bitch up ina your area
But the more bad bitches then the more merrier
Baddies to my left & to the right they little scarier
Rude boy, tell me, can you handle all this derriere
Rrrr
A million, I'm getting my billion
Greatest of all time cos I'ma chameleon
I switch it up for every era, I'm really palm
These bitches really wanna be Nicki, I'm really mom
Apple cut the cheque, I want all this money
7-Up go grip the tech and leave all this bloody
It's the Queen and Little Mix, skated on em sorry
My daddy is Indian (swish), all this curry
Woman like me, like a woman like me
La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like
[Pre-Chorus: Jade Thirlwall & Perrie Edwards]
I made a few mistakes that I regret it nightly
I broke a couple hearts that I wear on my sleeve
Mama always said "Girl, you're troubling"
And now I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me?
Every time we touch, oh you make me feel weak
I can tell you’re shy and I think your so sweet
Spending every night under covers and
Still I wonder, could you fall for a woman like me?
(For a woman like me?)
[Chorus: All]
Woman like me, like a woman like me
La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me
La-la-la woman like, like a woman like me
La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me
A woman like me
[Outro: Nicki Minaj]
Young money, grrrr