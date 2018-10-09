Little Mix's Upcoming Album Information Leaked After Fans Attend Listening Party

Little Mix's biggest fans were welcomed to a listening party for the girls' upcoming album, by Sony, Chile. And these are all of the details that fans have leaked...

Little Mix are set to release their fifth studio album soon, and fans were welcomed to a listening party - hosted by Sony, Chile - to preview the girls' upcoming project.

While there, the likes of Leigh-Anne, Jade, Jesy and Perrie's plans to tour, their soon-to-be-released album and 'Woman Like Me' were discussed.

Fans were quick to share what they learned from the event.

When are we getting a lyric video for 'Woman Like Me'?

According to fans who attended the listening party, it's said that we'll be getting a lyric video for 'Woman Like Me' on the same day as the song's release; Friday, 12 October.

Who sings what in Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me'?

Fans have also reported that they've heard the new single, and that Jesy Nelson starts the song, while Leigh-Anne sings a lyric referencing Beyoncé.

Will Nicki Minaj be in the music video for 'Woman Like Me'?

Despite featuring on the song, Nicki Minaj did not shoot the music video for 'Woman Like Me' with Little Mix. This is not to say that she did not shoot her part independently. The Little Mix did, however, co-direct the entire video.

What is Little Mix's favourite song from #LM5?

Apparently, it was stated at the listening party that Little Mix's favourite song off their fifth album is 'Turn Over'. This may be the next single, as that has already been chosen.

Little Mix are set to release their fifth studio album soon, following 'Woman Like Me'
Little Mix are set to release their fifth studio album soon, following 'Woman Like Me'. Picture: PA Images

Will there be any other collaborations on Little Mix's fifth album?

It's said that there are several more female collaborations, as well as that with Nicki Minaj, as well as one male collaborator.

What can I expect from Little Mix after they release #LM5?

Fans have stated that they learnt, from the listening party, that there will be three singles and accompanying music videos, off of the album, and that the girls will tour more countries.

