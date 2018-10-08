Where Is Jesy Nelson? Little Mix Fans Concerned After She Goes Missing In Band Photos

Fans are unsure as to where Jesy's photo was on Little Mix's Twitter. Picture: Getty (L); Twitter (R)

Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne each shared a similar photo to Little Mix's Twitter, but Mixers are concerned as to where Jesy's upload is.

Little Mix's next single, 'Woman Like You', is so close we can almost hear it, already. That's why the girls are teasing us with some brand new photos.

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards each shared a black and white photo of themselves sat on a chair to Twitter. But we were quick to notice something (or someone) was missing...

> QUIZ: How Well Do You Know... Leigh-Anne Pinnock?

Switching it up for the new era 🎵

Leigh x pic.twitter.com/Nd5WwQNYSw — Little Mix (@LittleMix) October 7, 2018

Strong. Sassy. Kind. Independent.

A WOMAN LIKE ME 👑

Jade x pic.twitter.com/VSjc2FaUWR — Little Mix (@LittleMix) October 7, 2018

The three girls posted their photos with exactly thirty minutes between each one - starting with Leigh-Anne and ending with Perrie. At the times of writing, 15 hours after the 'Power' band's last post, Jesy still hadn't uploaded a photo.

The 11.6 million Mixers that follow the band on Twitter were also confused as to why Jesy hadn't posted a matching photo.

Ummm Jessica honey where you at? pic.twitter.com/aTKzTNKzBG — Women like me 🌹 (@LillynLeigh) October 7, 2018

Fans were quick to share their concern, as Jesy was the only member of Little Mix to not upload a photo, out of the four of Little Mix.

> Grab Our App For Everything You Could Wanna Know About Little Mix

All we know is 'Woman Like You' is coming. And it's gonna BANG.

Earlier this year, fan's were concerned that Jesy Nelson was leaving the band, after the girls began to share photos of them writing #LM5 and Jesy was absent from the snaps.