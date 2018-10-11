Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall's Social Media Detox Secrets Revealed & 'Has Helped Her Mind'

Jade Thirlwall recommends we all get off social media between 12pm-10am. Picture: Instagram/Youtube

Jade Thirlwall is the latest star to ditch social media in a bid to improve their lives, and with a 12-10am restriction imposed, she says she can sleep better and urges all her fans to do the same!

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall has taken to Instagram to reveal the social media restrictions she's imposed on herself which have allowed her to sleep better, revealing between 12pm and 10am she blocks it off, and recommends everyone does the same!

Where Is Jesy Nelson? Little Mix Fans Concerned After She Goes Missing In Band Photos

Jade Thirlwall recommends her social media detox plan to fans. Picture: Instagram

In a move that might disappoint some Mixers, who're used to scrolling through their faves' social media feeds at all hours of the day, Jade's the latest celebrity to let her followers know she's limiting her time online to improve her mental health, sleep and time management, explaining it in her post:

"I've started putting a limit on how many hours I use social media every day and blocking myself from 12pm-10am to stop myself pointless[ly] scrolling in bed".

"It's already helped me use my time better/helped my mind/helped me sleep better, I would highly recommend you do the same".

Other celebrities including Selena Gomez, Pete Davidson, Kanye West and Miley Cyrus have all taken time off from social media, and it definitely seems like a trend that is catching on, especially as there's no apps than can monitor and cut you off if you exceed your 'daily allowance', so social media addicts, watch out!

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Little Mix News