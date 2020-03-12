Little Mix's The Search: How To Apply & Minimum Age To Audition For The BBC Talent Show Revealed

12 March 2020, 16:20

Little Mix are set to host their first ever talent show in 2020
Little Mix are set to host their first ever talent show in 2020. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Little Mix are set to find the next big band on their talent show, The Search, where the winners will support them on tour in 2020.

Little Mix’s The Search will see the former X Factor winners go on to host their very own reality show.

Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are looking for the next big band and will be auditioning already formed groups as well as solo artists.

The winners are set to support the ‘Black Magic’ singers on their summer 2020 tour.

So, how can you apply? And how old do you have to be? Here’s what we know…

How can I apply for The Search?

Hopefuls have to fill out a lengthy application form, detailing information such as personal details and their preferred audition location.

The link to apply is on the BBC website for shows and tours.

How old do you have to be to apply?

Applicants must be 16 years old by January 31, 2020.

If contestants are under 18 years old, they must get permission from a parent or legal guardian first.

When do applications close?

Applications closed on January 10, 2020.

