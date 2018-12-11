Little Mix – ‘Black Magic’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

The girls cast their spell over the #CapitalJBB audience as they performed this bewitching hit song.

It’s often been said that s’s performances are magical but there was definitely something electric in the air as the girls performed ‘Black Magic’.

Bewitching 16,000 people is no mean feat, but Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne had you all under their spell as their faultless vocals travelled around London’s O2.

These girls are serious performers – and you can relive this breathtaking moment to your heart’s content with the video above.

Little Mix – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Power’

‘Black Magic’

‘Touch’

‘Secret Love Song’

‘Only You’

‘Woman Like Me’

'Shout Out To My Ex’

Little Mix on stage. Picture: PA

Little Mix – ‘Black Magic’ Lyrics

All the girls on the block knocking at my door

Wanna know what it is make the boys want more

Is your lover playing on your side?

Said he loves you

But he ain't got time

Here's the answer

Come and get it

At a knocked down price

Hey

Full of honey

Just to make him sweet

Crystal balling

Just to help him see

What he's been missing

So come and get it

While you've still got time

Hey

Get your boy on his knees

And repeat after me, say

Take a sip of my secret potion

I'll make you fall in love

For a spell that can't be broken

One drop should be enough

Boy, you belong to me

I got the recipe

And it's called black magic

(And it's called black magic)

Take a sip of my secret potion

One taste and you'll be mine

It's a spell that can't be broken

It'll keep you up all night

Boy, you belong to me

I got the recipe

And it's called black magic

(And it's called black magic)

If you're lookin' for Mister Right

Need that magic

To change him over night

Here's the answer

Come and get it

While you've still got time

Get your boy on his knees

And repeat after me, say

Take a sip of my secret potion

I'll make you fall in love

For a spell that can't be broken

One drop should be enough

Boy, you belong to me

I got the recipe

And it's called black magic

(And it's called black magic)

Take a sip of my secret potion

One taste and you'll be mine

It's a spell that can't be broken

It'll keep you up all night

Boy, you belong to me

I got the recipe

And it's called black magic

(And it's called black magic)

All the girls on the block knockin' at my door

(I got the recipe)

Wanna know what it is make the boys want more

(Now you belong to me)

All the girls on the block knockin' at my door

(I got the recipe)

Wanna know what it is make the boys want more

(Now you belong to me)

Take a sip from my secret potion

I'll make you fall in love

For a spell that can't be broken

One drop should be enough

Boy, you belong to me (hey)

I got the recipe

And it's called, and it's called, and it's called black magic

Take a sip of my secret potion

One taste and you'll be mine

It's a spell that can't be broken

It'll keep you up all night

Boy, you belong to me

I got the recipe

And it's called black magic

(And it's called black magic)

Falling in love (hey)

Falling in love (hey)

Falling in love (hey)

Falling in love (hey)

Falling in love (hey)

Falling in love (hey)

Falling in love (hey)

Falling in love (hey)

Magic

