Little Mix – ‘Black Magic’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
11 December 2018, 16:32
The girls cast their spell over the #CapitalJBB audience as they performed this bewitching hit song.
It’s often been said that s’s performances are magical but there was definitely something electric in the air as the girls performed ‘Black Magic’.
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream
Bewitching 16,000 people is no mean feat, but Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne had you all under their spell as their faultless vocals travelled around London’s O2.
These girls are serious performers – and you can relive this breathtaking moment to your heart’s content with the video above.
Little Mix – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘Power’
‘Black Magic’
‘Touch’
‘Secret Love Song’
‘Only You’
‘Woman Like Me’
'Shout Out To My Ex’
Little Mix – ‘Black Magic’ Lyrics
All the girls on the block knocking at my door
Wanna know what it is make the boys want more
Is your lover playing on your side?
Said he loves you
But he ain't got time
Here's the answer
Come and get it
At a knocked down price
Hey
Full of honey
Just to make him sweet
Crystal balling
Just to help him see
What he's been missing
So come and get it
While you've still got time
Hey
Get your boy on his knees
And repeat after me, say
Take a sip of my secret potion
I'll make you fall in love
For a spell that can't be broken
One drop should be enough
Boy, you belong to me
I got the recipe
And it's called black magic
(And it's called black magic)
Take a sip of my secret potion
One taste and you'll be mine
It's a spell that can't be broken
It'll keep you up all night
Boy, you belong to me
I got the recipe
And it's called black magic
(And it's called black magic)
If you're lookin' for Mister Right
Need that magic
To change him over night
Here's the answer
Come and get it
While you've still got time
Get your boy on his knees
And repeat after me, say
Take a sip of my secret potion
I'll make you fall in love
For a spell that can't be broken
One drop should be enough
Boy, you belong to me
I got the recipe
And it's called black magic
(And it's called black magic)
Take a sip of my secret potion
One taste and you'll be mine
It's a spell that can't be broken
It'll keep you up all night
Boy, you belong to me
I got the recipe
And it's called black magic
(And it's called black magic)
All the girls on the block knockin' at my door
(I got the recipe)
Wanna know what it is make the boys want more
(Now you belong to me)
All the girls on the block knockin' at my door
(I got the recipe)
Wanna know what it is make the boys want more
(Now you belong to me)
Take a sip from my secret potion
I'll make you fall in love
For a spell that can't be broken
One drop should be enough
Boy, you belong to me (hey)
I got the recipe
And it's called, and it's called, and it's called black magic
Take a sip of my secret potion
One taste and you'll be mine
It's a spell that can't be broken
It'll keep you up all night
Boy, you belong to me
I got the recipe
And it's called black magic
(And it's called black magic)
Falling in love (hey)
Falling in love (hey)
Falling in love (hey)
Falling in love (hey)
Falling in love (hey)
Falling in love (hey)
Falling in love (hey)
Falling in love (hey)
Magic