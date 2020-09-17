Little Mix The Confetti Tour 2021: UK Dates, Venues & Ticket Information

Little Mix Confetti has their fans excited for a new album and tour. Picture: Little Mix

Little Mix have announced brand new album Confetti and a tour coming to the UK in 2021. Here's everything you need to know about tour dates, venues and ticket details.

Little Mix are back with a whole new album Confetti, and an accompanying UK tour in 2021 in what might be the best news we've heard all year.

We've got the low down on everything you need to know, including Confetti 2021 venues, dates and ticket release information, including pre sale.

So who wants to be there to hear Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson belting out their world class vocals in front of your very eyes to some of our favourite songs like Shout Out To My Ex, Holiday and No More Sad Songs?

Little Mix have excited fans with their Confetti tour announcement. Picture: PA

What are the Little Mix The Confetti Tour dates and venues?

Wed 28 April - Dublin 3Arena

Sat 01 May - Belfast SSE Arena

Tues 04 May - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Wed 05 May - Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Fri 07 May - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sat 08 May - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Mon 10 May - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Tue 11 May - Leeds First Direct Arena

Thu 13 May - London The O2

Fri 14 May - London The O2

Mon 17 May - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thurs 20 May - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Fri 21 May - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Mon 24 May - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Tue 25 May - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Fri 28 May - Manchester AO Arena

Sat 29 May - Manchester AO Arena

When do the Little Mix Confetti tour 2021 tickets go on sale?

Tickets to the Little Mix Confetti tour 2021 will officially go on general release on September 25th at 9am.

However, you can also get presale tickets if you pre order their new album Confetti via their Little Mix website.

