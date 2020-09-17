Little Mix The Confetti Tour 2021: UK Dates, Venues & Ticket Information
17 September 2020, 19:35
Little Mix have announced brand new album Confetti and a tour coming to the UK in 2021. Here's everything you need to know about tour dates, venues and ticket details.
Little Mix are back with a whole new album Confetti, and an accompanying UK tour in 2021 in what might be the best news we've heard all year.
We've got the low down on everything you need to know, including Confetti 2021 venues, dates and ticket release information, including pre sale.
So who wants to be there to hear Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson belting out their world class vocals in front of your very eyes to some of our favourite songs like Shout Out To My Ex, Holiday and No More Sad Songs?
View this post on Instagram
CONFETTI 🎉 We are soooo happy to share this news with you guys, our new album will be all yours 6th November 2020, and you can preorder from This Friday. So much love, emotion and energy has gone into the making of this record and now the news is out we can finally get excited about it with you!! #CONFETTI 🎉🎉🎉
What are the Little Mix The Confetti Tour dates and venues?
Wed 28 April - Dublin 3Arena
Sat 01 May - Belfast SSE Arena
Tues 04 May - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Wed 05 May - Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
Fri 07 May - Newcastle Utilita Arena
Sat 08 May - Newcastle Utilita Arena
Mon 10 May - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Tue 11 May - Leeds First Direct Arena
Thu 13 May - London The O2
Fri 14 May - London The O2
Mon 17 May - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Thurs 20 May - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Fri 21 May - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Mon 24 May - Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Tue 25 May - Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Fri 28 May - Manchester AO Arena
Sat 29 May - Manchester AO Arena
View this post on Instagram
When do the Little Mix Confetti tour 2021 tickets go on sale?
Tickets to the Little Mix Confetti tour 2021 will officially go on general release on September 25th at 9am.
However, you can also get presale tickets if you pre order their new album Confetti via their Little Mix website.
